Vivo's thinnest phone with 5,500 mAh battery tipped to launch this month
Vivo V40 | Image credit: VivoVivo seems to have a strong foothold in India, as the Chinese handset maker has been designing many of its phone cater the needs of customers in this specific country.
After introducing two other V40 series phones in India in the last few weeks, Vivo is now preparing to launch a slightly more affordable device, the Vivo V40e. Even though it might be cheaper than the previous V40 phones, the V40e has one interested perk that no other Vivo phone introduced in India has at the moment.
According to Vivo, the V40e is supposed to be its slimmest phone with a 5,500 mAh battery soon to be available in India. Speaking of availability, the folks at MySmartPrice report that the V40e will be launched in India by the end of September.
Although there’s no word on prices yet, we do have some information about the color and specs of the V40e. For starters, Vivo is rumored to make the V40e available in at least one color: Royale Bronze. Additional color options are expected to be unveiled when the V40e goes official, but at this time this is the only hue that’s been confirmed.
Vivo V40 and V40 Pro | Image credit: Vivo
As far as the specs are concerned, the V40e seems to be a very sleek mid-ranger. The phone is said to pack a decent MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB RAM. It's worth noting that the Dimensity 7300 is one of the latest mid-end chipset launched by MediaTek. There’s no mention of internal storage, but we can safely assume this will come with 128 GB and/or 256 GB storage options.
As mentioned earlier, the V40e will be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W flash charging support. Also, the phone will feature an ultra-slim 3D curved display with 4,500 nits peak brightness.
Unsurprisingly, the Vivo V40e will ship with FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 right out of the box. If priced competitively, the V40e could be a very decent choice for those in the market for a good mid-range phone. Here is hoping this will be revealed sooner rather than later.
