This new flagship killer with huge battery is a great alternative to any Galaxy S25 model

Vivo X200 FE comes in four different colors | Image credit: Vivo

But that’s not all! Vivo X200 FE features a powerful triple camera system that includes 50- and 8-megapixel cameras. It’s also important to mention that Vivo is collaborating with Zeiss to make the optics for the X200 FE’s triple camera.The 50-megapixel main camera features a Sony IMX921 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), while the 50-megapixel periscope camera has a 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 sensor with f/2.65 aperture. The third camera features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Also, the X200 FE comes with a big 50-megapixel selfie snapper.Since this is a compact phone, the X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and integrated fingerprint scanner. Just like many other flagships available on the market, Vivo X200 FE is IP68/IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.Vivo X200 FE comes in various storage/memory options (up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal memory) and different colors (Black, Blue, Pink and Yellow). We have yet to learn when exactly it will hit shelves and, more importantly, how much it will cost.