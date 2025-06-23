This new flagship killer with huge battery is a great alternative to any Galaxy S25 model
Featuring a bigger battery than most flagships, Vivo X200 FE is a great flagship killer if priced accordingly.
One of the phones that are meant to undercut most of the flagship launched this year, Vivo X200 FE, has just been introduced in Taiwan. The smartphone will be launched globally in the coming months, but pricing and availability details haven't been disclosed by the Chinese company yet.
What makes the Vivo X200 FE a flagship killer is the fact that it comes with a huge battery and a decent chipset that might not be as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite but still provides enough of that flagship experience one would expect for a reduced price.
Vivo and MediaTek seem to have a very productive relationship, as the Chinese company’s most smartphones are using these chipsets. The new Vivo X200 FE is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, a top-tier chip that was launched about a year ago.
In comparison, Samsung’s entire Galaxy S25 lineup comes with either 4,000 mAh or 5,000 mAh batteries, so a lot smaller than Vivo’s newly unveiled X200 FE.
But that’s not all! Vivo X200 FE features a powerful triple camera system that includes 50- and 8-megapixel cameras. It’s also important to mention that Vivo is collaborating with Zeiss to make the optics for the X200 FE’s triple camera.
The 50-megapixel main camera features a Sony IMX921 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), while the 50-megapixel periscope camera has a 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 sensor with f/2.65 aperture. The third camera features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Also, the X200 FE comes with a big 50-megapixel selfie snapper.
Since this is a compact phone, the X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and integrated fingerprint scanner. Just like many other flagships available on the market, Vivo X200 FE is IP68/IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.
The X200 FE is a compact phone that competes with flagships like Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s, at least when it comes to size. As mentioned earlier, Vivo’s new smartphone doesn’t use a Qualcomm chipset, or at least one that’s been introduced this year.
Another selling point of the X200 FE is the massive 6,500 mAh battery, which supports 90W wired charging speeds. According to Vivo, this huge battery should last you for over 25 hours of video playback or up to 9.5 hours of gaming. More importantly, it takes a little bit less than 1 hour to fully charge the battery, which is crazy.
Vivo X200 FE comes in four different colors | Image credit: Vivo
Vivo X200 FE comes in various storage/memory options (up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal memory) and different colors (Black, Blue, Pink and Yellow). We have yet to learn when exactly it will hit shelves and, more importantly, how much it will cost.
