The next Fan Edition smartphone is not coming from Samsung

Vivo X200 FE has the same specs as the S30 Pro Mini | Image credit: YTECHB.com

Vivo X200 FE is a lot more expensive than its Chinese counterpart | Image credit: YTECHB.com

On paper, Vivo X200 FE is a pretty decent high-end smartphone, but the price might remove it from everyone’s wishlists. Just for reference, the cheapest version of S30 Pro Mini was priced to sell for 3,500 yuan ($485/€420) in China, so an €850 retail price in Europe might kill it on arrival. The X200 FE is a rather compact smartphone, which is why it sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1216 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate.Other highlights of the phone include Android 15 , IP68/IP69 ratings, under display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Vivo X200 FE lacks microSD card support, so you’ll be stuck with the default storage.On paper, Vivo X200 FE is a pretty decent high-end smartphone, but the price might remove it from everyone’s wishlists. Just for reference, the cheapest version of S30 Pro Mini was priced to sell for 3,500 yuan ($485/€420) in China, so an €850 retail price in Europe might kill it on arrival.