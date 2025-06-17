Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The next Fan Edition smartphone is not coming from Samsung

Vivo takes a page out of Samsung’s playbook and launches its S30 Pro Mini globally under a different “FE” name.

By
Vivo
Vivo X200 FE
Vivo X200 FE has the same specs as the S30 Pro Mini | Image credit: YTECHB.com
Samsung has found a way to make its “flagship killers” stand out by attaching a special “Fan Edition” tag to their names. These phones are slightly dumbed down versions of the company’s popular flagships and are meant to offer a similar premium experience to those who can’t afford Samsung’s top-tier devices.

Vivo seems to have learned the lesson and decided to launch its own “FE” version of a flagship, the X200 FE. This is the same phone that Vivo launches in China as S30 Pro Mini, which is now being released worldwide.

The X200 FE will be initially introduced in Taiwan on June 23, followed by a wider global rollout starting on June 30. A new report claims the phone will be available in four colors: Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow. European customers will be able to pick this one up for no less than €850, which seems a bit pricy for a “flagship killer.”

Since this has already been released in China, we know everything there is to know about its specs. For starters, the X200 FE is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which made its debut about a year ago.

Vivo’s high-end phone packs 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The large 6,500 mAh battery supports 90W wired charging speeds. There are three cameras on the back side: 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel telephoto, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide. Also, the X200 FE features a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front side.

Vivo X200 FE
Vivo X200 FE is a lot more expensive than its Chinese counterpart | Image credit: YTECHB.com

The X200 FE is a rather compact smartphone, which is why it sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1216 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

Other highlights of the phone include Android 15, IP68/IP69 ratings, under display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Vivo X200 FE lacks microSD card support, so you’ll be stuck with the default storage.

On paper, Vivo X200 FE is a pretty decent high-end smartphone, but the price might remove it from everyone’s wishlists. Just for reference, the cheapest version of S30 Pro Mini was priced to sell for 3,500 yuan ($485/€420) in China, so an €850 retail price in Europe might kill it on arrival.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
