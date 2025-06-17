The next Fan Edition smartphone is not coming from Samsung
Vivo takes a page out of Samsung’s playbook and launches its S30 Pro Mini globally under a different “FE” name.
Vivo X200 FE has the same specs as the S30 Pro Mini | Image credit: YTECHB.comSamsung has found a way to make its “flagship killers” stand out by attaching a special “Fan Edition” tag to their names. These phones are slightly dumbed down versions of the company’s popular flagships and are meant to offer a similar premium experience to those who can’t afford Samsung’s top-tier devices.
Vivo seems to have learned the lesson and decided to launch its own “FE” version of a flagship, the X200 FE. This is the same phone that Vivo launches in China as S30 Pro Mini, which is now being released worldwide.
The X200 FE will be initially introduced in Taiwan on June 23, followed by a wider global rollout starting on June 30. A new report claims the phone will be available in four colors: Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow. European customers will be able to pick this one up for no less than €850, which seems a bit pricy for a “flagship killer.”
Since this has already been released in China, we know everything there is to know about its specs. For starters, the X200 FE is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset, which made its debut about a year ago.
Vivo X200 FE is a lot more expensive than its Chinese counterpart | Image credit: YTECHB.com
The X200 FE is a rather compact smartphone, which is why it sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1216 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate.
Other highlights of the phone include Android 15, IP68/IP69 ratings, under display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Vivo X200 FE lacks microSD card support, so you’ll be stuck with the default storage.
On paper, Vivo X200 FE is a pretty decent high-end smartphone, but the price might remove it from everyone’s wishlists. Just for reference, the cheapest version of S30 Pro Mini was priced to sell for 3,500 yuan ($485/€420) in China, so an €850 retail price in Europe might kill it on arrival.
