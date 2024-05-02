First official image of vivo X100 Ultra and X100s leaked online
Vivo is gearing up for a very important launch event that involves at least two flagships, the X100 Ultra and X100s. The Chinese company hasn’t confirmed yet when these phones will be revealed but judging by the number of teasers and leaks that happened in the last week, an official announcement is certainly not far away.
Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell whether or not it was vivo that actually shared the picture first to increase the hype around its upcoming flagships, but what’s important is that we now have an idea about what these phones look like (via innogyan).
According to previous reports, the X100s will feature a 3x optical zoom periscope camera, while the X100 Ultra is rumored to pack a 3.7x optical zoom periscope camera. Additionally, the X100 Ultra is expected to come equipped with Sony’s LYT900 camera (1-inch sensor) and a 200-megapixel Zeiss periscope telephoto lens.
Despite being part of vivo’s X100 series, the upcoming X100 Ultra and X100s might feature a slightly different design. A single picture showing both phones has been recently shared by fans on Weibo, the Chinese alternative to Facebook.
First off, both phones will feature cameras designed in collaboration with Zeiss. It’s pretty clear that these vivo top-tier phones have powerful cameras, which could turn out to become their main selling point.
Although the phones will feature slightly different camera configurations, the main difference will be the chipset. vivo's X100 Ultra will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the X100s will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ CPU.
