Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

First official image of vivo X100 Ultra and X100s leaked online

By
0comments
First official image of vivo X100 Ultra and X100s leaked online
Vivo is gearing up for a very important launch event that involves at least two flagships, the X100 Ultra and X100s. The Chinese company hasn’t confirmed yet when these phones will be revealed but judging by the number of teasers and leaks that happened in the last week, an official announcement is certainly not far away.

Despite being part of vivo’s X100 series, the upcoming X100 Ultra and X100s might feature a slightly different design. A single picture showing both phones has been recently shared by fans on Weibo, the Chinese alternative to Facebook.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell whether or not it was vivo that actually shared the picture first to increase the hype around its upcoming flagships, but what’s important is that we now have an idea about what these phones look like (via innogyan).

First off, both phones will feature cameras designed in collaboration with Zeiss. It’s pretty clear that these vivo top-tier phones have powerful cameras, which could turn out to become their main selling point.

According to previous reports, the X100s will feature a 3x optical zoom periscope camera, while the X100 Ultra is rumored to pack a 3.7x optical zoom periscope camera. Additionally, the X100 Ultra is expected to come equipped with Sony’s LYT900 camera (1-inch sensor) and a 200-megapixel Zeiss periscope telephoto lens. 

Although the phones will feature slightly different camera configurations, the main difference will be the chipset. vivo's X100 Ultra will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the X100s will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ CPU.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless