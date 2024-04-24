Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Vivo X100 Ultra’s first teaser hints at innovative camera features
The first official teaser of vivo’s upcoming flagship, the X100 Ultra, is finally here. The company’s Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, Jia Jingdong, has just confirmed that vivo will introduce the X100 Ultra in China sometime in May.

The teaser confirms previous reports pointing to a May release for the vivo X100 Ultra, although that’s not the only interesting piece of information Jia Jingdong posted on Weibo earlier this week (via PlayfulDroid).

For starters, vivo’s official says that the company plans to unveil its in-house imaging technology brand, which is called BlueImage. Jia also published a couple of pictures with the brand’s logo and the X100 Ultra’s main sensor.

The latter features Zeiss’s logo, which confirms that vivo will continue its collaboration with the German manufacturer of optical systems. Although Jia didn’t say anything about the X100 Ultra’s other camera features, previous rumors indicate that this will be one of the flagship’s main selling points.

The X100 Ultra is said to boast an impressive 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom and 200x digital zoom. Also, the phone will feature a 50-megapixel LYT-900 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Other highlights of the phone include a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The X100 Ultra is not the only device that vivo plans to introduce in May. Two other smartphones, the X100s and X100s Pro, are expected to be unveiled next month in China. These won’t be using a Qualcomm chipset but MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300.
