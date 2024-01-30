vivo X100 Pro lands in Europe: Price tag revealed



Although the vivo X100 series is not yet listed on any of vivo's European websites, the company has announced pricing details (via Notebookcheck). The X100 Pro will be priced at €1,199 ($1298), which may be higher than anticipated.



Upon its global debut and release in India, the vivo X100 was initially priced at approximately $770, and the vivo X100 Pro was more expensive at around $1083. However, due to various factors such as taxes and logistics, European prices are higher despite the phones featuring the same hardware.



In Europe, the vivo X100 Pro is available only in Asteroid Black and in a single configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Internally, it is powered by the flagship Dimensity 9300 chipset, touted as MediaTek's most powerful flagship chip, designed to compete with the likes of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, found in the Galaxy S24 series.



The vivo X100 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Its camera setup includes a triple rear system with a 50 MP main camera equipped with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 50 MP 4.3x optical zoom periscope lens with OIS.



The device is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It operates on Android 14



Despite its high-end specifications, the vivo X100 Pro might face challenges in competing with Google, Samsung, and other manufacturers in terms of software support. Vivo has stated that the X100 Pro will receive three major Android OS updates from Android 14 onwards and is backed by a three-year warranty.



The pricing details were only provided for the vivo X100 Pro, suggesting that the company has chosen not to sell the X100 model. For comparison, Google promises 7 years of support for its latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung also stepped up its game by saying it will deliver seven years of major OS updates and seven years of security patches for its Galaxy S24 series.