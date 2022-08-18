Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China
The only problem? It was limited to its homeland - China. Now, thanks to our good old tipster Digital Chat Station we have hope that an international version could be coming our way later this year. The device in question is expected to be called Vivo X Fold S, and according to the rumors, it will be officially announced sometime in September.
The announcement is a part of a cycle of device launches, including the iQOO Z6 and the iQOO Neo7, all coming from the same factory (IQOO is a subsidiary of Vivo). Now, we’re not sure whether the X Fold S will be coming to the wide world but given the popularity of the previous version, Vivo might want to dip its toes in the global foldable market.
Vivo X Fold S specifications (rumored)
There’s little to no information about the exact specifications of the upcoming Vivo X Fold S but there are two possible scenarios here. Either the phone will match the specifications of its Chinese-only cousin, or there will be a bump in the specs, probably upgrading the SoC to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
If Vivo decides to go the international route, we should expect the same SCHOTT glass (it really bends) covered 8-inch display with 2160 x 1916 pixels resolution and 1000 nits peak brightness.
The original Vivo X Fold featured a really low reflection index of its display ("The 0.91 percent reflectance is a factor of 5 times lower than most smartphone displays, which have around 4.5 percent reflectance,” according to Vivo) so no upgrades are needed in that particular area.
The ZEISS-branded camera system is also quite interesting - it consists of a 50 MP main camera with Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 sensor that is 1/1.57 inches in size, with f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization.
The ultra wide angle camera sports a 48 MP sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and a 114-degree lens. To top it all off, there’s a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera for portraits and a 5x zoom lens for catching more distant objects in the frame.
The Vivo X Fold launched on April 22 for the equivalent of $1400 in its homeland, but the price of a possible global throttler is expected to be 20%-30% higher.
Vivo X Fold S vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fresh from the smartphone oven and it’s the king of the foldables at the moment. Whether or not Vivo can compete with a device of that magnitude, it remains to be seen.
On one hand, the sheer specs of the X Fold (S or no S) put it in a very good position, and the price could be another deciding factor as well. If Vivo decides to be aggressive and launch an international version of the X Fold with the same specs and a price around $1,400, who knows what could happen!
But, of course, we’re speculating here. All that’s left to do now is wait. You can also drop a comment below - would you buy a Vivo foldable at $1,400?
