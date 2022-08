Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China

Vivo X Fold S vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?





The ZEISS-branded camera system is also quite interesting - it consists of a 50 MP main camera with Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 sensor that is 1/1.57 inches in size, with f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization.The ultra wide angle camera sports a 48 MP sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and a 114-degree lens. To top it all off, there’s a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera for portraits and a 5x zoom lens for catching more distant objects in the frame.The Vivo X Fold launched on April 22 for the equivalent of $1400 in its homeland, but the price of a possible global throttler is expected to be 20%-30% higher.The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fresh from the smartphone oven and it’s the king of the foldables at the moment. Whether or not Vivo can compete with a device of that magnitude, it remains to be seen.On one hand, the sheer specs of the X Fold (S or no S) put it in a very good position, and the price could be another deciding factor as well. If Vivo decides to be aggressive and launch an international version of the X Fold with the same specs and a price around $1,400, who knows what could happen!But, of course, we’re speculating here. All that’s left to do now is wait. You can also drop a comment below - would you buy a Vivo foldable at $1,400?