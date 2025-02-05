Vivo V50’s starry blue edition leaks in real-life images ahead of launch





Vivo has already confirmed that the V50 will be available in three colors—Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey—but the newly leaked images provide our first real glimpse of one of these shades in action.





A closer look at the Vivo V50’s Starry Blue finish



The leaked images show the Starry Blue variant, but there’s a catch—the shimmering effect that Vivo previously teased doesn’t seem visible in these shots. This suggests that the gradient effect may only appear under certain lighting conditions, or perhaps this particular unit is a different shade of blue meant for the global market.



Beyond the color, the design looks sleek and premium. The flat display has a slight micro-curvature, and bezels appear uniformly slim on all four sides. On the back, Vivo has opted for an oblong camera module housing dual 50MP sensors, alongside its signature Aura Light LED ring flash, which is designed to improve low-light photography.



The images also reveal a glimpse of the phone’s "About Phone" page, confirming some of its core specs:



Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset

12GB RAM + 12GB virtual RAM (effectively giving the device 24GB of usable memory)

512GB internal storage

Apart from what’s visible in the leak, previous reports have detailed more of what the Vivo V50 brings to the table:



6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

50MP front camera with autofocus support

6000mAh battery packed into a 7.39mm thin chassis

90W fast charging

IP68 rating for water and dust resistance

In-display fingerprint sensor

Availability and price





Vivo has already confirmed that the V50 is launching in India on February 18, and reports suggest it will be priced under ₹40,000 (~$460). But if you don't live in India and if you are wondering whether the phone will come to your part of the world, there is some hope, since the company has a history of introducing its V-series smartphones to various global markets.





However, as of now, Vivo has not officially confirmed the specific countries or regions where the V50 will be available post its India debut, so a release in other regions is still not certain.