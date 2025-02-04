Vivo confirms V50’s design and key specs, but price remains a mystery
Vivo V50 in Rose Red | Image credit: VivoVivo is bringing its premium mid-range smartphone, the V50, to India. The phone is expected to land any time now, especially since Vivo has just revealed the phone’s design and key specs.
Featuring a similar design as the Vivo S20, a phone that made its debut in China last year, the V50 comes in three colorways: Rose Red, Starry Blue and Titanium Grey. No word on the price yet, but we won’t have to wait too long for this piece of information, as Vivo is expected to introduce the V50 in late February.
The phone’s launch website confirms some of the key specs that leaked just weeks ago. For example, the V50 boasts a state-of-the-art 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), which is complemented by another 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and the company’s Aura Light LED ring light.
Vivo V50 will be available in three flavors | Images credits: Vivo
There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. The camera system has been co-engineered with Zeiss, but that’s hardly a surprise considering that Vivo has a long-time partnership with the German optics company.
According to Vivo, the V50 is supposed to India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,000 mAh battery category, which obviously confirms the fact that it will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.
Vivo V50's camera specs | Image credit: Vivo
Vivo also confirmed the V50 will feature IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. The phone will ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Interestingly enough, the Starry Blue version of the phone features the company’s 3D-Star Technology, which gives the device a shimmering effect mimicking the night sky.
Based on previous rumors, Vivo V50 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The phone is said to sport a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Also, the battery is rumored to feature support for 90W wired charging speeds.
