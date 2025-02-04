Vivo confirms V50’s design and key specs, but price remains a mystery

Vivo V50 in Rose Red | Image credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 will be available in three flavors | Images credits: Vivo

There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. The camera system has been co-engineered with Zeiss, but that’s hardly a surprise considering that Vivo has a long-time partnership with the German optics company.According to Vivo, the V50 is supposed to India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,000 mAh battery category, which obviously confirms the fact that it will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.