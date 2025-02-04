Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Vivo confirms V50’s design and key specs, but price remains a mystery

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo
Vivo V50
Vivo V50 in Rose Red | Image credit: Vivo
Vivo is bringing its premium mid-range smartphone, the V50, to India. The phone is expected to land any time now, especially since Vivo has just revealed the phone’s design and key specs.

Featuring a similar design as the Vivo S20, a phone that made its debut in China last year, the V50 comes in three colorways: Rose Red, Starry Blue and Titanium Grey. No word on the price yet, but we won’t have to wait too long for this piece of information, as Vivo is expected to introduce the V50 in late February.

The phone’s launch website confirms some of the key specs that leaked just weeks ago. For example, the V50 boasts a state-of-the-art 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), which is complemented by another 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and the company’s Aura Light LED ring light.

Vivo V50 will be available in three flavors | Images credits: Vivo

There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. The camera system has been co-engineered with Zeiss, but that’s hardly a surprise considering that Vivo has a long-time partnership with the German optics company.

According to Vivo, the V50 is supposed to India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,000 mAh battery category, which obviously confirms the fact that it will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.

Vivo V50's camera specs | Image credit: Vivo

Vivo also confirmed the V50 will feature IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. The phone will ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Interestingly enough, the Starry Blue version of the phone features the company’s 3D-Star Technology, which gives the device a shimmering effect mimicking the night sky.

Based on previous rumors, Vivo V50 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The phone is said to sport a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Also, the battery is rumored to feature support for 90W wired charging speeds.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless