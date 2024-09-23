Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Up Next:
While preparing for the launch of its new X200 series, Chinese handset maker Vivo is teasing a brand-new affordable handset specifically designed for Indian market, the V40e.
Vivo confirmed the V40e will be officially introduced on September 25. Not only that, but the company revealed the phone’s design and some of its key specs, so the most important piece of information that we look forward to is how much the V40e will cost.
Design-wise, the V40e is an incredibly slim phone. Rumor has it that the V40e measures 163.7 x 75 x 7.5 mm. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone sports a large 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Vivo also confirmed the V40e packs a dual camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main snapper with Sony IMX882 sensor (OIS included) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A no less impressive 50-megapixel selfie camera is on the front side too.
On the inside, the V40e features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and 8/128GB, 8/256GB or 12/256GB RAM, but no card slot for memory expansion. The phone is powered by a massive 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
It’s safe to assume that the V40e will ship with Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 right out of the box, but the phone might not be eligible for more than two major Android OS updates. But take this with a grain of salt until Vivo officially unveils its new mid-range smartphone.
Vivo confirmed the V40e will be officially introduced on September 25. Not only that, but the company revealed the phone’s design and some of its key specs, so the most important piece of information that we look forward to is how much the V40e will cost.
Judging by what we know about its specs so far, the V40e seems to be a standard mid-ranger that could be appealing for a certain audience if the price is right.
Design-wise, the V40e is an incredibly slim phone. Rumor has it that the V40e measures 163.7 x 75 x 7.5 mm. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone sports a large 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Vivo also confirmed the V40e packs a dual camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main snapper with Sony IMX882 sensor (OIS included) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A no less impressive 50-megapixel selfie camera is on the front side too.
Vivo V40e | Image credit: Vivo
On the inside, the V40e features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and 8/128GB, 8/256GB or 12/256GB RAM, but no card slot for memory expansion. The phone is powered by a massive 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
According to the teaser released by Vivo, the V40e will be available in India in two colors – Royale Bronze and Mint Green, at least at launch.
It’s safe to assume that the V40e will ship with Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 right out of the box, but the phone might not be eligible for more than two major Android OS updates. But take this with a grain of salt until Vivo officially unveils its new mid-range smartphone.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: