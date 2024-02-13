vivo V30 Pro leaks in renders, full specs revealed

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Android
@cosminvasile
After bringing two V30 series phones to the global market this year, vivo is now gearing up for the launch of a third one, the V30 Pro. The Chinese company’s next major product, the V30 Pro, is a phone that’s very close to the flagship tier thanks to its beefy specs.

As previously reported, the V30 Pro is expected to make its debut in India next month, but it’s safe to say that the mid-range device will be introduced in other countries too probably at the same time.

Although we already have some information about vivo’s upcoming handset, it's nothing as detailed as this week’s report. The folks at 91mobiles got their hands on a few vivo V30 Pro renders, as well as the phone’s complete list of specs.



Once again, the V30 Pro is confirmed to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage (UFS 3.1). More key specs revealed by the report include a large 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 80W charging support.

On the back, vivo’s phone is said to feature a state-of-the-art triple camera setup, which includes 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 50-megapixel telephoto cameras, co-engineered with ZEISS. Also, the V30 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Vivo’s V30 Pro weighs 188g and measures 164.4 x 75.1 x 7.5mm. It will also feature an IP54 rating for that much needed dust and water resistance. The only thing that remains to be determined is the price, which is a pretty important thing for a device that sits at the threshold between mid- and high-end tiers.

