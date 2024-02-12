vivo V30 Pro’s leaked specs hint at a superior mid-range phone
Chinese company vivo has already released two V30 series smartphones, the vanilla V30 and V30 Lite. Both are available globally in those markets where vivo is officially selling its products.
However, there’s another V30 series phone that vivo hasn’t yet revealed yet but plans to introduce in the not-so-distant future, the vivo V30 Pro. Judging by its name and the recently leaked specs, this will be vivo’s most powerful mid-range phone to date.
As expected, the phone runs on Android 14, but that’s all the info we get from the benchmark. If the rumors prove to be accurate, the v30 Pro might be a rebranded version of the China exclusive vivo S18 Pro, but with a few differences.
Also, the S18 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery, which has become standard for mid-range and top-tier smartphones.
Although the V30 was officially launched globally last week, some markets didn’t get it yet. MySmartPrice reports that both the V30 and V30 Pro will be released in India in March, and that they will come with ZEISS co-engineered cameras, “designed specifically for the Indian market.”
It’s unclear if the Indian release of the V30 Pro will coincide with the phone’s global launch, but we’ll probably know more closer to the announcement, so stay tuned.
However, there’s another V30 series phone that vivo hasn’t yet revealed yet but plans to introduce in the not-so-distant future, the vivo V30 Pro. Judging by its name and the recently leaked specs, this will be vivo’s most powerful mid-range phone to date.
According to the benchmark listing on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), the vivo v30 Pro will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor and no less than 12 GB RAM.
As expected, the phone runs on Android 14, but that’s all the info we get from the benchmark. If the rumors prove to be accurate, the v30 Pro might be a rebranded version of the China exclusive vivo S18 Pro, but with a few differences.
For starters, the S18 Pro is powered by a much better MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and packs 16GB RAM and 256/512GB storage. But the rest of the specs might be identical, including the 6.78-inch FHD+AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the triple camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 12MP).
Also, the S18 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery, which has become standard for mid-range and top-tier smartphones.
Although the V30 was officially launched globally last week, some markets didn’t get it yet. MySmartPrice reports that both the V30 and V30 Pro will be released in India in March, and that they will come with ZEISS co-engineered cameras, “designed specifically for the Indian market.”
It’s unclear if the Indian release of the V30 Pro will coincide with the phone’s global launch, but we’ll probably know more closer to the announcement, so stay tuned.
Things that are NOT allowed: