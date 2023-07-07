Xiaomi 13T Pro appears on Geekbench powered by the Dimensity 9200+, carrying 12GB of RAM



The global variant of the Xiaomi 13T Pro has been benchmarked by Geekbench giving us some of the specs for the phone. According to MySmartPrice , the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be unveiled globally on September 1st and the benchmark test reveals that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.





This chip features one Prime Cortex-X3 CPU Core running at a clock speed of up to 3.35GHz, four Performance Cortex-A715 CPU Cores running at a clock speed of up to 3GHz, and three Efficiency Cortex-A510 efficiency CPU cores running at a clock speed as fast as 2GHz. The chipset features an Arm Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU. The global Xiaomi 13T Pro will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM. Most likely the device will be offered with 256GB and 512GB of UFS storage.





The Xiaomi 13T Pro scored 1289 and 3921 points on the Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The phone will have Android 13 pre-installed with Xiaomi's MIUI 14 on top. Rumors call for the phone to sport a 5000mAh battery that will support 67W fast charging. Back in April, the handset was discovered in an IMEI database wearing the model number of "23078PND5G" and this matched the model number of the device that was benchmarked.









While the Xiaomi 13T Pro won't be released in the U.S., the rumored price for the global unit with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is £799 (approximately Rs 84,000). And the buzz making its way around the water cooler says that Meadow Green will be one of the color options available for the phone. The phone is likely to be equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution.







Ever since Leica's deal with Huawei expired in 2022, Xiaomi has been using the company to help fine-tune its camera systems. The 13T Pro is expected to carry a triple-camera setup on the back with a 200MP Primary camera leading the way. Last year, the Xiaomi 12T Pro featured the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 imaging sensor backing the Primary camera.



