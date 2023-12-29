Vivo’s new V30 Lite mid-range smartphone goes global
With just a few days before the year’s end, Chinese handset maker Vivo debuted its first-ever V30 series phone, the V30 Lite. Probably the most affordable from the new series, Vivo’s V30 Lite is a standard mid-range smartphone that offers some interesting features.
For starters, the phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t run Google’s latest Android 14 operating system. Instead, Vivo decided to include Android 13-based FuntouchOS on the V30 Lite and offer a software upgrade later on.
In the camera department, the V30 Lite feels pretty strong too thanks to its triple-camera setup, which comprises of 64-megapixel primary (OIS included), 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensors. Also, the phone comes with a generous 50-megapixel selfie snapper, something that’s quite rare not just on mid-range phones, but on any other tier as well.
It's worth noting the V30 Lite features IP54 rating, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, 5G connectivity, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a massive 4,800 mAh battery with 44W charging speed.
On the bright side, Vivo’s new mid-range smartphone sports a really bright screen. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display features up to 1,150 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, which seems to have become standard for mid-range handsets.
For the moment, Vivo V30 Lite is available for purchase in Black Forest and Rose Gold for around $530. Customers in Mexico are among the first to be able to get their hands on Vivo’s new mid-range smartphone, but it’s safe to assume its availability will expand to more countries in the coming weeks.
