$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Camera

Vivo files a patent application for a detachable flying smartphone camera

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Jul 01, 2021, 4:32 PM
2
Vivo files a patent application for a detachable flying smartphone camera
Vivo has filed a patent for a flying smartphone camera. You read that right, the camera disconnects from the phone and takes to the air to provide the user with unusual photo opportunities to take snapshots and video from. The camera module features four propellers, two dual cameras, three infrared proximity sensors and an extra battery.

While in flight, the proximity sensors are used to prevent the flying camera module from crashing into other items that have escaped gravity by calculating the distance from a possible hazard to prevent mid-air collisions. Once in the air, the "flight camera" will be able to change positions and we expect to see one camera at the front of the module with another at the top.

The patent application was filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and while camera drones are not new, Vivo is the first manufacturer to have a flying camera drone fit into the body of a smartphone. But there is a caveat. To make the camera module fit inside a phone, it has to be made smaller and lighter which means that it can be blown off track because of the wind which can also make images appear shaky.

The vast majority of smartphone innovations have been coming from Chinese based smartphone brands. But keep in mind that just because Vivo seeks to patent a flying camera for a smartphone, that doesn't mean that such a product is coming soon.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Waze adds cats and dogs voices and moods, car icons to its app
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Waze adds cats and dogs voices and moods, car icons to its app
New Nokia phones leak with HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera (Huawei responds)
by Anam Hamid,  5
New Nokia phones leak with HarmonyOS, 6,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera (Huawei responds)
Mobvoi could update both the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3.0... someday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Mobvoi could update both the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3.0... someday
The Sony Xperia 1 III gets a US release date as pre-orders start with killer freebies in tow
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The Sony Xperia 1 III gets a US release date as pre-orders start with killer freebies in tow
Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Check out the colorful Galaxy S21 FE 5G in this leaked marketing render
This is by far the best Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G deal available right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
This is by far the best Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G deal available right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless