Vivo introduces a new tablet powered by Dimensity 9300 chipset, TWS 4 earbuds
Chinese company vivo confirmed last week it will unveil new products on March 26. At least three different products were supposed to be announced this week: two foldable smartphones, a tablet, and a pair of earbuds.
Since we’ve already covered the vivo X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro, let’s take a look at what the other vivo devices are all about and whether or not you’ll be able to pick them up outside of China.
The Pad3 Pro is vivo’s new tablet equipped with MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9300 processor. The Android slate boasts a stunning 13-inch LCD display with 3096 x 2064 pixels resolution (3:2 aspect ratio), and 144Hz refresh rate.
On the inside, the tablet packs up to 16GB RAM, 512GB (UFS 4.0) internal storage, and a huge 11,500 mAh battery that should provide up to 70 days of standby (66W fast charging supported).
The tablet is compatible with vivo’s Pencil2 and keyboards, but these must be purchased separately. Even so, the new vivo Pad3 Pro feels like a great productivity tool with both a stylus and a keyboard case.
The Pad3 Pro is now available in China in three different colors: grey, blue, and purple. As far as the price goes, the cheapest model comes with 8/128GB and costs around $415, while the most expensive one features 16/512GB and is now available for $555.
Moving on to vivo’s new earbuds, the TWS4 features both support for Lossless audio codec and active noise cancelation (ANC). The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and standard battery life (11 hours or 45 hours with the charging case).
Vivo’s TWS4 earbuds are available in blue and white for $55. The Hi-Fi version costs a little bit more ($70), but both are expected to go on sale on April 3.
