Vivo X Fold3, vivo Pad3 Pro and vivo TWS 4 earbuds to be revealed on March 26

Release dates
@cosminvasile
Vivo’s upcoming foldable flagship, the X Fold3, will be officially introduced on March 26, the Chinese company confirmed recently. Alongside the X Fold3, vivo will also take the wraps off two completely different products: a tablet and a pair earbuds.

While we’ve learned quite a bit about vivo’s unannounced Pad3 Pro tablet, the company’s TWS 4 buds were a bit of a mystery until today. More importantly, vivo has already opened pre-bookings for the vivo Pad3 tablet and vivo TWS 3 buds on various Chinese webstores.

Although we know when the vivo X Fold3, vivo Pad3 Pro, and vivo TWS 4 will be introduced, their specs haven’t been confirmed yet. Thankfully, at least two of these devices were recently spotted on Geekbench, so their key specs are no longer a mystery.

For instance, the X Fold3 is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the Pro model is touted as the first foldable to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset inside.

The listing on Geekbench also confirms the X Fold3 features 16GB RAM and runs Android 14. Another interesting piece of information about the X Fold3 series is that the phones will boast 50-megapixel sensors, as well as wide, ultra-wide, and 2x telephoto cameras.

As far as the vivo Pad3 Pro specs go, the tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. Furthermore, the upcoming slate is said to feature a 13-inch display with 3.1K resolution. Also, vivo’s tablet comes with a stylus (vivo Pencil2) and a huge 11,500mAh battery.

