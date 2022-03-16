 Visible kicks off 3 for $60 deal, here is what you can get - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Visible kicks off 3 for $60 deal, here is what you can get

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Visible kicks off 3 for $60 deal, here is what you can get
Verizon’s Visible all-digital carrier has just kicked off another interesting deal aimed at customers looking for cheaper mobile plans. Currently, Visible’s only plan costs $40 per month and offers unlimited 5G/4G data, talk & text, unlimited 5G/4G mobile hotspot, unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada, as well as $0 activation fee.

However, you could get the same plan for as low as $25 per month when joining Party Pay. If you decide to go for it, you’ll have to join a party of 4 or more members (you don’t have to know them). There’s no sharing or splitting minutes, texts, data, lines, payments or accounts, you’ll just share the savings with the members of the party.

However, if you want an even better deal, you can now bring your own phone and get 3 months of Visible for $20 each with code SINGLE. Along with the 50% discount on the unlimited plan, Visible will also throws in a $50 gift card when you switch to its service. The gift card will be sent to you after you have made 3 full month’s service payments.

Potential customers have until March 29 to decide whether or not to take up on Visible’s offer. After all, you’re not just getting a $60 discount on the carrier’s great plan, but also a $50 gift card that you can use to purchase whatever accessories you wish.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The all-new iPhone SE and iPad Air 5G are coming to UScellular too
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The all-new iPhone SE and iPad Air 5G are coming to UScellular too
Classic strategy game Total War: MEDIEVAL II coming to iOS and Android in April
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Classic strategy game Total War: MEDIEVAL II coming to iOS and Android in April
This year's top Samsung Galaxy A model may be a no-show at tomorrow's event
by Anam Hamid,  0
This year's top Samsung Galaxy A model may be a no-show at tomorrow's event
'Excellent' Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes for killer new deal with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
'Excellent' Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes for killer new deal with 1-year warranty
-$150
Verizon offers free internet to eligible Fios customers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon offers free internet to eligible Fios customers
Camera comparison: Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
by Preslav Kateliev,  3
Camera comparison: Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless