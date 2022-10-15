Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies

Verizon's Visible unit is an all-digital pre-paid wireless provider. There are no retail stores filled with reps looking to take a bite out of your wallet, and any changes to your account can be made using the Visible mobile app or website. Hey, can you guess which of the big three wireless carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) Visible uses for its customers? If you have to think about it for more than half a second, re-read the first sentence.

Buy your Pixel 7 series phone from Visible, port over your number, and get a $200 gift card







Did you know that Visible also sells phones? And with the recent release of the Google Pixel 7 series, Visible has a deal to announce. Here's how it works. Switch to Visible by opening up the iOS or Android app . Or you can visit the Visible website at Visible.com (what else?) and choose a plan (more on that in a bit).





You can buy the Pixel 7 from Visible with 128GB or 256GB of storage for $599 (24 monthly payments of $24.96 with financing from Affirm) and $699 (24 monthly payments of $29.13 with financing from Affirm) respectively.







If the Pixel 7 Pro is more in line with the kind of phone you want (1440p display, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 30x hybrid super res zoom), you can pick it up from Visible for $899 (with 128GB of storage) or $999 (with 256GB of storage). The device can be financed from Affirm for $37.46 a month over 24 months for the lower-priced unit, and $41.63 a month over 24 months for the unit with more storage.





Now here's the deal. Buy either phone and you will receive a pair of Google Pixel Buds for free (which works out to an additional $0 per month for 24 months). You also will receive a $200 gift card. But there are some rules. After you open your account, you must transfer over your number within 30 days. After activating your new phone, you must complete three months as a Visible customer making service payments. You will then be sent an email with a code to redeem your virtual gift card.





The same process will get you the free Pixel Buds you'll be entitled to. After completing the first three months as a Visible customer and making service payments, you will get a code sent to you via email that can be redeemed for a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Visible offers just two wireless service plans







Visible offers just two different wireless plans. For $30 per month (including taxes and fees) you get unlimited talk, text, and data including access to Verizon's nationwide 5G service which delivers download data speeds similar to those available with an LTE connection. There is also unlimited mobile hotspot service with speeds limited to 5Mbps. There is also unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada and Spam protection.





For $45 per month (again, including tax and fees), you will get unlimited talk, text, and data. Not only will you be able to access Verizon's nationwide 5G service, you will also connect to the carrier's C-band driven Ultra Wideband 5G service delivering speeds up to 10 times those of LTE. You'll also have unlimited mobile hotspot use, spam protection, unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, unlimited talk, text, and data roaming in Mexico and Canada.





This plan also includes international calling from the United States to over 30 countries and international texting from the states to more than 200 countries. And with both plans, you can add cellular coverage for a smartwatch by paying an additional $5 per month. This plan also includes international calling from the United States to over 30 countries and international texting from the states to more than 200 countries. And with both plans, you can add cellular coverage for a smartwatch by paying an additional $5 per month.





We should also point out that while Visible doesn't have any retail stores filled with reps, you can still reach out to the company 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via chat. And since Visible uses Verizon's network, 99% of the U.S. population is covered.

