Verizon's stackable vaccination deal takes AirPods Pro down to $180

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 15, 2021, 12:28 PM
Verizon has announced a deal for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Starting today, June 15th, Verizon is offering a 10% discount on one accessory. The great part of this offer is that it is stackable with other existing accessory deals and the carrier has selected a few to show you as an example.

With the discounts, the AirPods Pro is only $180 at Verizon. Combined with current promotions, the additional 10% vaccination discount enables you to make the following purchases within the dates listed:

  • Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (reg. $249.99; 6/15-6/20)
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $269.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/20)
  • Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge for $224.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/20)
  • JBL Quantum ONE Gaming headset for $224.99 (reg. $349.99; 6/15-6/27)
  • Google Nest Hub Max for $180.88 (reg. $229.99; 6/15-6/27)
  • Arlo Video Doorbell for $116.99 (reg. $149.99; 6/15-7/4)
  • Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox) Gaming Controller for $80.99 (reg. $99.99; 6/15-6/19)
  • Fitbit Charge 4 for $89.99 (reg. $129.99; 6/14-6/19)
To take advantage of the 10% vaccination discount, you must be a Verizon customer who has received at least one jab, or a first responder, nurse, teacher or military member. You must then visit verizon.com/discounts/vaccination/ starting on June 15th and answer a questionnaire by July 31st, 2021. After you submit your responses to Verizon, the carrier will send you a promo code via SMS.

We do need to point out that accessories with a price that ends in .97 cents are not qualified for the vaccination discount. Codes must be redeemed by August 15th.

