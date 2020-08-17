Verizon unveils new Unlimited Mix & Match plans with 5G service

Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products of Verizon Consumer Group says, "Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon. We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we're adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs."









Again, the new plans kick off on August 20th and you can sign up on that date by going to verizon.com/plans.