Verizon reps are fighting their own AI and your bill might be caught in the crossfire

Verizon

– btaginc, Reddit, May 2025

Verizon



Now, here is the irony: when Verizon first introduced Personal Shopper and its sibling AI, Problem Solver, the company said it helped cut down transaction times by three minutes. In real-world use, though? Doesn't seem to be holding up.





– Particular-Crow6525, Reddit, May 2025





– FragRaptor, Reddit, May 2025

Recommended Stories



Honestly, none of this is surprising if you have been following the fast-paced rise of AI. These tools often don't live up to the hype and they are almost always met with pushback – partly because they can't truly replicate humans and partly because they usually mean fewer jobs.

– warmmillerlight, Reddit, May 2025





– darhews, Reddit, May 2025



As more employees file support tickets and flag the tool's problems, hopefully Verizon starts paying attention. Because a rushed rep trying to dodge AI errors definitely isn't a win for the customer. So next time you are working with a Verizon rep, maybe give them a little extra time – they might be dealing with more tech than they'd like.



Right now, Verizon employees are basically stuck with the system. Some have found small workarounds, but it is far from ideal. And as AI continues creeping into every corner of daily life, we are probably going to hear even more stories like this – not just from Verizon , but from other carriers too.



, for example, uses AI as well. T-Mobile reps, too. As more employees file support tickets and flag the tool's problems, hopefullystarts paying attention. Because a rushed rep trying to dodge AI errors definitely isn't a win for the customer. So next time you are working with arep, maybe give them a little extra time – they might be dealing with more tech than they'd like.Right now,employees are basically stuck with the system. Some have found small workarounds, but it is far from ideal. And as AI continues creeping into every corner of daily life, we are probably going to hear even more stories like this – not just from, but from other carriers too. T-Mobile , for example, uses AI as well. Its PromoGenius app helps customer service reps quickly find info on deals, discounts, and trade-ins . And with plans to expand AI across more of its operations, don't be surprised if similar complaints start popping up fromreps, too.





We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.