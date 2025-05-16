Red hot Verizon deals for free iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25 Plus and more flagships
There's also a 25% cash back for Visa cardholders!
We all know what Oscar Wilde has said about temptation and these days, telcos are trying to make it impossible for us to resist.
After T-Mobile's "best iPhone deal ever" that landed mere hours ago, Verizon has announced its Red Hot Deal Days event – PhoneArena readers remember that last year, there was another Red Hot event.
During the event, mobile customers can access promotional bundles that include a smartphone, smartwatch, and tablet with eligible device trade-ins and service plans. These bundles are available on any myPlan upgrade or adding a line:
To qualify for extras like Ray-Ban Meta glasses, customers must add a new line on either the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.
In addition to device bundles, Verizon is offering discounted accessories. These include the Gizmo Watch 3 at $75 with a service plan, $100 off a Meta Quest 3S bundle with Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and 20% off select Belkin and Apple accessories. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are available at a $50 discount with the purchase of a new smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.
Gamers can also find deals, including up to 50% off Xbox controllers and accessories, and a PlayStation 5 HD camera priced at $44.99.
Verizon Visa cardholders can get 25% cash back as a statement credit on eligible accessory and electronics purchases made through Verizon, excluding major devices and gift cards. The maximum purchase total eligible for cash back is $1,000, with a limit of $250 in statement credits. The offer runs through May 29 at 3 AM ET and requires the card account to remain in good standing.
The current Red Hot Deal Days event is running from May 15 through May 28, so there isn't that much of a time to think things through. The promotion includes a wide range of offers for both new and existing mobile and home internet customers, all backed by a three-year price guarantee for those on eligible myPlan and myHome plans. The company positions this guarantee as a way to give customers pricing stability during a time when affordability matters to many.
- Apple:iPhone 16 Pro, Watch Series 10 or iPad (A16) on Verizon
- Google:Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch 3 or Tab S10 FE on Verizon
- Samsung:Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy Watch Ultra or Tab S10 FE on Verizon
New home internet subscribers are eligible for multiple incentives as well. Depending on the plan, they can receive a $400 credit toward select Samsung home tech at Best Buy, a six-month YouTube Premium subscription, and Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The home internet price lock extends between three and five years based on the chosen plan. To receive these benefits, customers must redeem their offers within specified timeframes and maintain qualifying services for up to 180 days in some cases.
