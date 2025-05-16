Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Red hot Verizon deals for free iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25 Plus and more flagships

There's also a 25% cash back for Visa cardholders!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Samsung Apple Google Galaxy S Series Google Pixel iPhone
Verizon logo.
We all know what Oscar Wilde has said about temptation and these days, telcos are trying to make it impossible for us to resist.

After T-Mobile's "best iPhone deal ever" that landed mere hours ago, Verizon has announced its Red Hot Deal Days event – PhoneArena readers remember that last year, there was another Red Hot event.

The current Red Hot Deal Days event is running from May 15 through May 28, so there isn't that much of a time to think things through. The promotion includes a wide range of offers for both new and existing mobile and home internet customers, all backed by a three-year price guarantee for those on eligible myPlan and myHome plans. The company positions this guarantee as a way to give customers pricing stability during a time when affordability matters to many.


During the event, mobile customers can access promotional bundles that include a smartphone, smartwatch, and tablet with eligible device trade-ins and service plans. These bundles are available on any myPlan upgrade or adding a line:


To qualify for extras like Ray-Ban Meta glasses, customers must add a new line on either the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

New home internet subscribers are eligible for multiple incentives as well. Depending on the plan, they can receive a $400 credit toward select Samsung home tech at Best Buy, a six-month YouTube Premium subscription, and Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The home internet price lock extends between three and five years based on the chosen plan. To receive these benefits, customers must redeem their offers within specified timeframes and maintain qualifying services for up to 180 days in some cases.

In addition to device bundles, Verizon is offering discounted accessories. These include the Gizmo Watch 3 at $75 with a service plan, $100 off a Meta Quest 3S bundle with Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and 20% off select Belkin and Apple accessories. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are available at a $50 discount with the purchase of a new smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

Recommended Stories
Gamers can also find deals, including up to 50% off Xbox controllers and accessories, and a PlayStation 5 HD camera priced at $44.99.

Verizon Visa cardholders can get 25% cash back as a statement credit on eligible accessory and electronics purchases made through Verizon, excluding major devices and gift cards. The maximum purchase total eligible for cash back is $1,000, with a limit of $250 in statement credits. The offer runs through May 29 at 3 AM ET and requires the card account to remain in good standing.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long
Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long
Fresh leak shows Motorola’s upcoming Moto G56 from all angles
Fresh leak shows Motorola’s upcoming Moto G56 from all angles
Verizon's CEO gives positive reports on 5G network slicing, standalone 5G, and the C-band
Verizon's CEO gives positive reports on 5G network slicing, standalone 5G, and the C-band
Oppo’s new rugged phone comes with an unannounced chipset
Oppo’s new rugged phone comes with an unannounced chipset
Apple videos promote new accessibility features for iOS 19, macOS 16
Apple videos promote new accessibility features for iOS 19, macOS 16
Verizon representatives really dislike the AI tools meant to make their jobs easier
Verizon representatives really dislike the AI tools meant to make their jobs easier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless