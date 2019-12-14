Verizon Android Deals Google

Google offers $300 discount on Verizon Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 14, 2019, 9:48 AM
We already reported about Google's Pixel 4/XL sale, which not only lets you save $150 on the unlocked models, but it will also get you a free Google Nest Hub with every purchase of such a device.

If you don't care about the Google Nest Hub and would like a bigger discount, Google has you covered, but you'll have to give up on the unlocked model. There's a massive $300 discount available for customers who purchase the Verizon-bound Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL via Google Store.

Keep in mind that you have to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of the $300 discounts. If that's not a problem for you, you'll be able to choose from three financing options:

  • Finance with Verizon – requires activation
  • Finance with Google – get your phone with Google's monthly payment plan
  • Pay in full – one-time payment; pay with credit/debit card or Google Store credit

If you buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL from Google Store until December 25, you'll receive a free Google Nest Hub. The promotion applies to all models, so even if you're going for the Verizon Pixel 4/XL, you'll still be able to redeem the smart speaker for free.
