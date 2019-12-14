Google offers $300 discount on Verizon Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
Keep in mind that you have to be a Verizon customer to take advantage of the $300 discounts. If that's not a problem for you, you'll be able to choose from three financing options:
- Finance with Verizon – requires activation
- Finance with Google – get your phone with Google's monthly payment plan
- Pay in full – one-time payment; pay with credit/debit card or Google Store credit
If you buy a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL from Google Store until December 25, you'll receive a free Google Nest Hub. The promotion applies to all models, so even if you're going for the Verizon Pixel 4/XL, you'll still be able to redeem the smart speaker for free.
