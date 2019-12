Double deal: Discounted Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL now come with a free Nest Hub

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us now, most phone makers are still offering attractive deals on their products - after all, the holiday season is in full swing. Google, for example, is currently taking up to $150 off its unlocked Pixel 4 handsets. What customers might not know is that, in addition to having lower prices, for a limited time, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL each come with a free Google Nest Hub.





According to Google, the discounts of up to $150 are available until tomorrow, December 14, at 11:59 pm PT. However, you can get a free Nest Hub with the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at any time from now through December 25. In other words, if you want to take advantage of both offers, you only have today and tomorrow to do so.









For the sake of clarity, here's how much Google is currently charging for its latest smartphones (unlocked):





Pixel 4 64 GB: $699 instead of $799 ($100 off)

Pixel 4 128 GB: $799 instead of $899 ($100 off)

Pixel 4 XL 64 GB: $749 instead of $899 ($150 off)

Pixel 4 XL 128 GB: $849 instead of $999 ($150 off)





As for the Google Nest Hub that's offered for free with these phones, this normally costs $129, although it's currently discounted to $79





Thanks to its built-in Google Assistant , Nest Hub lets you play YouTube videos and songs, see your Google Photos, and control a wide range of smart devices in your home. The Nest Hub that comes at no extra cost with the Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL is a charcoal one (all other color variants are priced at $79).