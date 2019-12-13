Double deal: Discounted Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL now come with a free Nest Hub
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us now, most phone makers are still offering attractive deals on their products - after all, the holiday season is in full swing. Google, for example, is currently taking up to $150 off its unlocked Pixel 4 handsets. What customers might not know is that, in addition to having lower prices, for a limited time, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL each come with a free Google Nest Hub.
See these Pixel 4 deals here at Google
For the sake of clarity, here's how much Google is currently charging for its latest smartphones (unlocked):
- Pixel 4 64 GB: $699 instead of $799 ($100 off)
- Pixel 4 128 GB: $799 instead of $899 ($100 off)
- Pixel 4 XL 64 GB: $749 instead of $899 ($150 off)
- Pixel 4 XL 128 GB: $849 instead of $999 ($150 off)
As for the Google Nest Hub that's offered for free with these phones, this normally costs $129, although it's currently discounted to $79.
Thanks to its built-in Google Assistant, Nest Hub lets you play YouTube videos and songs, see your Google Photos, and control a wide range of smart devices in your home. The Nest Hub that comes at no extra cost with the Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL is a charcoal one (all other color variants are priced at $79).
