Verizon customers can now get Netflix, Paramount+, and Showtime at a big combined discount

The key condition is to want both a Netflix Premium and Paramount+ Premium with Showtime subscription, which you can currently get from the top wireless service provider in the US at a combined monthly cost of $25.99.





That's not exactly the cheapest video streaming bundle on the market today, but if you do the math, Big Red says you'll save a cool 70 bucks a year with its newest +play promotion compared with how much you'd separately pay for the two "premium" services.





For those unfamiliar with it, +play is basically Verizon's one-stop shop for streaming platforms like Netflix, Paramount+, Max, AMC+, and Starz, as well as many other subscription services covering areas as diverse as education, lifestyle, and fitness.





This was the place where Verizon customers could get a free year of Netflix a couple of times in recent months, and it's now the number one requirement to be able to claim the aforementioned streaming combo at a special price of 26 bucks a month.





Keep in mind that you will need to be a new subscriber of the Paramount+ Premium with Showtime service tier to be eligible for this promo, while both new and existing Netflix Premium users should have no problem taking advantage of the deal "for a limited time."





Seeing as how everyone (still) has Netflix , that's a very nice gesture on Verizon 's part, and given that almost no one has Paramount+, this is a great opportunity for a lot of people to gain cheap access to shows like 1923, Tulsa King, or Mayor of Kingstown.

Verizon has been trying hard for the last couple of years to keep up with T-Mobile's generosity in the streaming space, and while the latest such offer is obviously not as compelling as giving away Netflix or Disney+ access for free , it can still add up to a pretty substantial discount in the long run.