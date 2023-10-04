Verizon customers can now get a Netflix and NFL+ Premium bundle at a very cool discount





That may not sound like an unrefusable bargain at first, but you have to keep in mind that a Netflix Premium subscription alone costs $19.99 a month right now (before yet another price hike rumored to take place in the near future ), with this special bundle also covering NFL+ Premium service, which normally sets you back $14.99 a month by itself.

Big savings, easy access, no specified cutoff date

















You don't have to meet any special conditions or jump through any hoops to claim the discounted bundle (until November 14), and you can get the combo even if you're already a Netflix subscriber (which you probably are). In that case, you will need to link your existing account to this offer by following the instructions provided here , which sounds like a bit of a hassle but it's really not that inconvenient of a process.





Interestingly, while you need to hurry and score the deal before it expires next month, there's no word on when (or if) your reduced price will go up. Other Verizon +play promos have come with a firm one-year cutoff time, so that's obviously a nice benefit of this particular offer.

A lot of value, a lot of content, and one final point to consider





Because you probably already know what Netflix is all about, we'll only round up your NFL+ Premium perks really quickly to emphasize the new deal's great value and appeal. The subscription will bring live local and primetime regular and postseason NFL games to your phone or tablet, as well as a live stream of NFL RedZone for every touchdown every Sunday afternoon during the regular season, live audio of every game, on-demand and ad-free NFL programming, and a live stream of NFL Network.





That's a lot of pigskin action on top of all the Netflix action you can access in Ultra HD quality sans ads and other interruptions on up to four supported devices simultaneously on the video streaming platform's Premium plan.





One last important thing you need to keep in mind if you're thinking of taking advantage of this hot new deal is that you unfortunately (but predictably) cannot do that if you are already enrolled in other Netflix-related promotional campaigns run through the Verizon +play platform like the "buy one, get one free" and "12 months Netflix on us" offers.





That's a bit of a bummer, but it's totally understandable, especially with the terms and conditions clearly specifying at the top that the Netflix and NFL+ Premium promo "may not be combined with any other promo, offer, trial, or discount."