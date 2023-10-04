Hulu and Discovery+ announce price increases
It’s only been a few months since Hulu announced price hikes and the streaming service is now making more adjustments to its subscription plans. If you’re also subscribed to Discovery+, we have some bad news too, as Warner Bros. Discovery has just confirmed it will increase prices in a few countries.
Starting October 12, Hulu (No Ads) will cost $17.99 per month, up from $14.99 per month. On the bright side, the ad-supported plan remains the same: $7.99/month (or $79.99/year).
On the other hand, the price for the Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) plan will increase to $89.99 per month from $76.99 per month.
Moving on to Discovery+, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that effective October 3, the Discovery+ ad-free monthly subscription in the United States will increase from $6.99 to $8.99 (plus applicable taxes). The price of the ad-lite subscription plan will remain the same: $4.99/month.
But the US is not the only country where Discovery+ will be more expensive. The streaming service announced that in Canada, the price of a new Discovery+ ad-free monthly subscription will increase from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD, while a new Discovery+ ad-lite subscription will change from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD.
According to Warner Bros. Discovery, this is the first time Discovery+ has increased prices in these two markets since launching in January 2021.
Although neither company explains why customers have to pay more money even though they’re get the same service, it’s safe to say that one of the main reasons is the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
As far as the Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) plan goes, this will cost $81.99 per month instead of $74.99 per month. Finally, the price of the Live TV Only plan will increase to $75.99 per month from $68.99 per month. These price hikes are quite steep and will become even less sustainable if you’re subscribed to additional streaming services.
