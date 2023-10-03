Once the actors’ strike ends, Netflix has an idea (it involves you paying more)
We the (ordinary) people must be looking like a bunch of no-good spendthrift millionaires to Netflix because another price hike is allegedly coming (via The Verge).
A new report from The Wall Street Journal says that the streaming service behemoth is ready to introduce higher prices, but there is no info on what that could look like in terms of cash or increase in percentage compared to the current plans.
The first to pay more could very well be the US and Canada, following markets in other parts of the world. Netflix raised prices across all of its plans just last year, bringing the ad-free Standard tier to $15.49 / month and the Premium plan to $19.99 / month. The company also rolled out a $6.99 / month ad-supported plan and later axed its mid-tier $9.99 / month basic ad-free plan.
There’s some light on when that could become reality – it sounds very poetic and artsy, but insiders say Netflix is ready to slam a price hike a “few months” after the Hollywood actors strike ends, which could happen in the coming weeks.
Netflix went slightly down in popularity when in 2023 it decided to crack down on password sharing and started charging an extra $7.99 per month to share your account with someone outside your household.
