Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Verizon Motorola Samsung iOS Apple Android Tablets Deals Wearables Black Friday

Verizon's list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is packed with big discounts on great devices

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 26, 2019, 8:36 AM
Verizon's list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is packed with big discounts on great devices
If you thought Verizon's pre-Black Friday deals were attractive, including BOGO arrangements on the carrier's best phones, as well as substantial iPhone XR, Pixel 3a, and 3a XL discounts with (almost) no strings attached, wait until you hear what Big Red has in the pipeline for the extended holiday weekend starting November 28. 

There's practically something for everyone listed in the official inventory of Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains at the nation's largest wireless service provider, whether you're in the market for a hot new or slightly older iPhone, a high-end Samsung handset, a 5G-upgradeable Motorola, a smartwatch, a tablet, and even a new Fios subscription.

Some of the best deals will only be available Friday, like a $400 iPhone 11 discount with eligible iPhone trade-ins that can be combined with a $400 prepaid card offered for qualifying number port-ins. Meanwhile, the 2018-released iPhone XS Max will be 600 bucks cheaper than usual for new customers switching their carriers, with a free Apple Watch added as an extra deal sweetener via monthly bill credits.

Network switchers will also be able to score a gratis Galaxy S10e/Galaxy Watch combo without having to trade anything in, while Verizon's "best Samsung phones" have a discount of up to $750 on the way for port-ins and new Unlimited plan activations. If you miss out on these sweet Black Friday special offers, you can get 50 percent off a state-of-the-art 1TB Galaxy S10+ on Cyber Monday (December 2) with absolutely no strings attached.

"Black Friday weekend" promotions will include a 5G-capable Moto Z4 fetching just $5 a month for two years with a new line of service and $150 off the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Other "select tablets" will be marked down by 100 bucks for the "rest of the holiday season" as long as you don't have a problem signing up for a device payment plan and settling for savings in the form of monthly bill credits.

Finally, Verizon is offering new Fios customers a choice between a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds and a $100 Visa prepaid card, with another $100 Visa prepaid card added in for folks looking to upgrade to a costly gigabit plan. Big Red is also advertising its 12-month Disney+ freebie as a Black Friday and Cyber Monday promo, but naturally, that's nothing new.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

galaxy-a50-deals-samsung-best-buy-unlocked-carrier-activation
Samsung's excellent Galaxy A50 mid-ranger is on sale at all-time high discounts
-£80
Motorola-Moto-G7-Power-Black-Friday-UK-deal-discount
Expires in - 1w 2dThe Moto G7 Power complete with its great battery life now costs less than £100
google-chromebook-holiday-deal-disney-plus-three-free-months
Expires in - 2m 5dChromebook buyers get three free months of Disney+ this holiday season
-£205
Nokia-9-PureView-Black-Friday-discount-UK
Expires in - 3d 11hThe inexpensive Nokia 9 PureView is even cheaper with this deal
-£150
Sony-Xperia-5-discount-Black-Friday-UK
Expires in - 3d 11hHurry! Sony's Xperia 5 is available with a huge discount for Black Friday UK
-$400
sony-xperia-1-wireless-headphones-amazon-black-friday-deal
Expires in - 19h 3minSony's Xperia 1 and top-notch wireless headphones are on sale at a combined $400 discount

Popular stories

motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Free-iPhone-11-deal-at-T-Mobile-starts-this-Friday
Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.