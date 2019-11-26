Verizon's list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is packed with big discounts on great devices
Some of the best deals will only be available Friday, like a $400 iPhone 11 discount with eligible iPhone trade-ins that can be combined with a $400 prepaid card offered for qualifying number port-ins. Meanwhile, the 2018-released iPhone XS Max will be 600 bucks cheaper than usual for new customers switching their carriers, with a free Apple Watch added as an extra deal sweetener via monthly bill credits.
Network switchers will also be able to score a gratis Galaxy S10e/Galaxy Watch combo without having to trade anything in, while Verizon's "best Samsung phones" have a discount of up to $750 on the way for port-ins and new Unlimited plan activations. If you miss out on these sweet Black Friday special offers, you can get 50 percent off a state-of-the-art 1TB Galaxy S10+ on Cyber Monday (December 2) with absolutely no strings attached.
"Black Friday weekend" promotions will include a 5G-capable Moto Z4 fetching just $5 a month for two years with a new line of service and $150 off the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Other "select tablets" will be marked down by 100 bucks for the "rest of the holiday season" as long as you don't have a problem signing up for a device payment plan and settling for savings in the form of monthly bill credits.
Finally, Verizon is offering new Fios customers a choice between a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds and a $100 Visa prepaid card, with another $100 Visa prepaid card added in for folks looking to upgrade to a costly gigabit plan. Big Red is also advertising its 12-month Disney+ freebie as a Black Friday and Cyber Monday promo, but naturally, that's nothing new.
