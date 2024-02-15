Verizon changes requirements for the $10 Auto Pay discount
The large majority of US carriers offer customers discounts if they enroll in Auto Pay. Typically, one would need a debit or credit card to sign up for the auto pay system, at least that’s what Verizon required until this week.
For whatever reason, the Big Red decided to change the requirements for Auto Pay, so beginning February 14, you’ll need either a bank account or Verizon’s Visa Card to sign up for auto pay.
Verizon recently adjusted the Auto Pay support page (via Droid-life) to reflect the new changes, so here’s what the carrier says in regard to the $10 discount offered via Auto Pay:
When you enroll in Auto Pay and paper-free billing using your bank account or Verizon Visa Card, you qualify for a $10/month discount. Your discount will be applied beginning with your next bill cycle after enrollment in Auto Pay and paper-free billing.
No official explanation has been given following this change, but it might have something to do with the fees carriers have to pay for each credit card transaction. This is just a guess, and it probably doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things.
