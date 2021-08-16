Verizon and AT&T Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3 deals add BOGO, cash for clunkers offer

Verizon and AT&T Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3 deals add BOGO, cash for clunkers offer0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals
Just like T-Mobile, the Verizon Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals include an actually free Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the form of a BOGO offer, or, buy one, get one free. Galaxy Z Flip 3, that is, as the offer is actually for up to $1000 off a second device, and, since the new Flip is the first foldable phone to come so priced, you grab two for the price of one.
You'll, naturally, have to sign up a 5G unlimited plan to get the money, but Verizon 's giving extra $500 on top of the $1000 towards a Flip or Fold for a new line when you switch. In addition, broken clunkers fetch you at least $400, even the lowly Galaxy A10, in a trade-in value, which is arguably an even better deal if you have an old phone without leaking battery in the drawer.
Big Red will also give you $150 off the Galaxy Watch 4 price if you buy it together with one of the new foldables, and that's on top of the $200 store credit Samsung already gives around.
AT&T Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals
Not to be one-upped by Verizon and T-Mobile's deals, AT&T is also giving a grand off wither the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 which essentially means a free Flip in exchange for AT&T service signup, or $1000 off the Z Fold 3. Unfortunately, those are AT&T trade-in deals only, but the conditions are very generous nonetheless.
Moreover, besides the $200 store credit Samsung is giving away in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 preorder period, AT&T tacks on 50% off any Samsung accessory - a sweet deal of its own - which can net you the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen case for just $40.
AT&T doesn't have the Galaxy A10 in the trade-in list, yet it has the A20, and will give you no less than $350 for it, which is arguably as good of a deal, were it not for Verizon's "any broken phone" promise that doesn't have battery leakage. Still, the second AT&T trade-in deal here can match Verizon's offer if we go value for value:
- Up to $1000 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $95 or higher
- Up to $350 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $35 to $94