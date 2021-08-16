Verizon and AT&T Galaxy Z Fold 3/Flip 3 deals add BOGO, cash for clunkers offer

AT&T Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 deals





Not to be one-upped by Verizon and T-Mobile's deals, AT&T is also giving a grand off wither the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 which essentially means a free Flip in exchange for AT&T service signup, or $1000 off the Z Fold 3. Unfortunately, those are AT&T trade-in deals only, but the conditions are very generous nonetheless.









Moreover, besides the $200 store credit Samsung is giving away in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 preorder period, AT&T tacks on 50% off any Samsung accessory - a sweet deal of its own - which can net you the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen case for just $40.





AT&T doesn't have the Galaxy A10 in the trade-in list, yet it has the A20, and will give you no less than $350 for it, which is arguably as good of a deal, were it not for Verizon's "any broken phone" promise that doesn't have battery leakage. Still, the second AT&T trade-in deal here can match Verizon's offer if we go value for value: