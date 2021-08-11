Free Galaxy Z Flip 3, $1000 off the Z Fold 3: T-Mobile's Samsung foldable deals

Free Galaxy Z Flip 3, $1000 off the Z Fold 3: T-Mobile's Samsung foldable deals0
"Your new favorite F words: Flip, Fold and FREE." Here are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G deals that hilarious T-Mobile offers:
- FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (or up to $1000 off the Z Fold3 5G) via 24 or 36 monthly device credits respectively when you trade in an eligible phone, pick up your new phone on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installation Plan (EIP) on Magenta MAX — T-Mobile’s best 5G plan that can’t slow you down based on how much smartphone data you use. Max 4 per account.
- Or get $500 off a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or Galaxy Z Fold3 5G via 24 or 36 monthly device credits respectively when you trade in an eligible phone, pick up your new phone on EIP on any postpaid plan. Max 4 per account.
- FREE Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new DIGITS line on a qualifying plan.
- BOGO on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, pick up the first with a new DIGITS line and the second Galaxy Watch4 Classic is free with 24 monthly bill credits and qualifying service.
- HALF OFF Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line on a qualifying plan.
New and existing customers - including small businesses - can get the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G FREE (or up to $1000 off Z Fold3 5G) with an eligible trade-in! Plus, new watches and a 5G tablet are coming — Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G — and of course loads of deals on the watches and the latest 5G tech from Samsung to stay better connected on America’s fastest, largest and most reliable 5G network. Both smartphones and watches are available for pre-order today with availability on August 27 with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G available this Friday.
Of course, you can always grab the Samsung deals on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, then bring them to T-Mobile on your current plan, and that could be the smarter move without having to sign up for a 5G plan.