NFL’s video streaming service joins Verizon’s soon to be launched +play platform

Verizon announced its +play platform earlier this year and presented it as a hub for subscription-based streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, and YouTube TV. Today, Verizon announced that NFL+, the video streaming subscription service belonging to the NFL, has joined its +play platform.Although +play has not yet been released, Verizon customers will eventually be able to seamlessly manage their NFL+ subscription from within the platform, if they decide to install +play on their devices, which is pretty handy.,” said Erin McPherson, Verizon’s chief content officer.Verizon’s streaming aggregation platform will allow its customers to centralize many of their subscription across various categories, including entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more. One important thing that will probably set it apart from typical aggregators is the fact that it will also bring users the latest exclusive deals and offerings for content services.Currently, +play has been confirmed to feature multiple streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, AMC+, HBO Max , Netflix, Peloton, WW, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, with more expected to be added in the coming months.As far as availability goes, Verizon has been conducting trials for the platform since March and revealed that +play is expected to launch with early access later this year, so we’re probably just a few months away from an official announcement.