Verizon illegally collects customers' voiceprints alleges class action lawsuit

Verizon captures and stores customer voiceprints without providing adequate disclosures and obtaining consent, both required under the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act (BIPA). Verizon is now facing a class action lawsuit from customers who claim that the company failed to obtain informed written consent from them before collecting their voiceprints which violates Illinois law. Plaintiffs Thelton George Parker Jr. and Steven Doyle allege thatcaptures and stores customer voiceprints without providing adequate disclosures and obtaining consent, both required under the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act (BIPA).





In Illinois, biometric data (such as fingerprints, voice, iris, face, and more) can be used to identify a person and as a result, this data needs special protection. The BIPA allows a company to use biometric data to identify and authenticate an individual but the law does require companies to give customers certain disclosures and get their written consent before these firms are allowed to collect and store biometric data from their subscribers.





Verizon collects voiceprints for its Verizon Voice ID system although the wireless provider does not follow the requirements placed on it by BIPA according to the lawsuit. Customers must be told in writing that biometrics would be collected or stored and how long the data would be held. Verizon also failed to inform its customers how their biometric data would be used and did not obtain written consent from its customers.





The company is also dealing with another class action lawsuit which alleges that the Verizon website is not fully accessible to blind and visually impaired consumers. This suit, filed in New York federal court, claims that the nation's largest wireless carrier has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.







The plaintiff in this case, Derek Pollitt, is legally blind and needs software to read his computer screen to use the internet. Looking to purchase a new phone, Pollitt visited the Verizon website which he found via a Google search. After finding a device that he wanted to buy, he was unable to due to "numerous accessibility difficulties," the suit notes. The plaintiff points out that Verizon 's website has a completely visually interface and doesn't offer new technology such as "alternative text, accessible forms, descriptive links, resizable text and limited usage of tables and JavaScript."



Recommended Stories

The plaintiff says that because of the way Verizon designed its website, a visually-impaired individual needs the help of a person with sight to access the website's content.



