Verizon brings 5G upgrades to several new cities, two states
Verizon has switched to bringing 5G coverage to various markets in the US to improving the already deployed 5G network. Earlier this week, the carrier announced it made major upgrades to the network that serves customers in seven new cities and two states.
Spotted by Droid-Life, Verizon’s announcement confirms 5G network upgrades in the following cities: Akron, OH, Cleveland, OH, Daytona, FL, Lansing, MI, Port St. Lucie, FL, Providence, RI, Richmond, VA, Washington DC, and Youngstown, OH.
To be more precise, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service has been deployed across the District of Columbia and communities around the DC beltway including parts of the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery, Old Town Alexandria, and major shopping destinations along the Georgetown Waterfront and Tyson's Corner.
A bunch of towns in Michigan and Kentucky have been getting 5G upgrades too. In Kentucky, the following towns received upgrades: Barbourville, Bowling Green, Butler, Carrollton, Corinth, Dry Ridge, Falmouth, Fort Knox, LaGrange, Lexington, Mt. Washington, Owensboro, Paducah, Richmond, Shepherdsville, Versailles, Warsaw, and Winchester.
And here are the towns in Michigan that got 5G network upgrades recently: Saginaw, Bay City, Holland, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Lansing, Battle Creek, Wayland, Muskegon, Rockford, Benton Harbor, Midland, Owosso, Oscoda, Clare, and Clio.
According to Verizon, with the recent deployments and upgrades, 75 percent of people in Washington DC now have access to 5G service from Verizon. The carrier’s engineers have deployed 5G Ultra Wideband service using C-band spectrum design for high capacity and wide coverage and its premium mmWave spectrum.
Additionally, 5G now covers Chevy Chase, Dupont Circle, Farragut Square, Scott Circle, RFK Stadium, DC General Health Campus, Cleveland Park, Pentagon City, Crystal City, and Potomac Yards.
