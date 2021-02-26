Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'
For what it's worth, Verizon does seem committed to keeping up the mmWave advertising charade, characterizing its network rollout so far as "aggressive" in a press release announcing the expansion of this "transformational service" to three new cities.
Verizon claimed in early January it concluded last year with Ultra Wideband service available in (parts of) 61 cities, adding Colorado Springs, CO, Columbia, SC, and Knoxville, TN to the list before also spreading the love to the three aforementioned places.
Until Big Red will be able to challenge the excellent balance between 5G speeds and availability struck by Magenta on mid-band spectrum acquired from Sprint, its customers essentially have to settle for either a spotty but blazing fast mmWave signal or a "nationwide" low-band DSS network providing LTE-comparable speeds.
Unsurprisingly, said nationwide 5G service is available in Sacramento, Seattle, and Pensacola (among many other places), with no effort whatsoever required to switch from Ultra Wideband to DSS whenever the former signal might be inaccessible.