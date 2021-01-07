Verizon expands 5G services to new markets in the US
Verizon announced today that customers who could access its Nationwide 5G service last year will now have access to the carrier's expanded coverage of 5G Ultra Wideband, which is much faster. On top of that, starting January 14, customers in parts of Arlington, TX, Miami, FL, Anaheim, CA, San Francisco, CA, and St. Louis, MO can sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Internet.
Also, beginning January 28, customers in Phoenix, AZ will have access to very fast home internet service. Last but not least, customers in parts of Colorado Springs, CO, Columbia, SC, and Knoxville, TN will have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service starting later this month.