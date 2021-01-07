Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon expands 5G services to new markets in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 07, 2021, 3:16 PM
Verizon expands 5G services to new markets in the US
The first week of 2021 coincides with Verizon's first 5G announcement. The Big Red expanded its 5G network across the country throughout last year, but there are still places in the US where Verizon's 5G services aren't available yet.

Verizon ended 2020 with 2,700 cities covered with Nationwide 5G service, service 230 million people, 61 cities with Ultra Wideband service, and 12 cities with access to out 5G Home service. Starting this month, Verizon's 5G network will be available in even more locations in the United States.

Verizon announced today that customers who could access its Nationwide 5G service last year will now have access to the carrier's expanded coverage of 5G Ultra Wideband, which is much faster. On top of that, starting January 14, customers in parts of Arlington, TX, Miami, FL, Anaheim, CA, San Francisco, CA, and St. Louis, MO can sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Internet.

Also, beginning January 28, customers in Phoenix, AZ will have access to very fast home internet service. Last but not least, customers in parts of Colorado Springs, CO, Columbia, SC, and Knoxville, TN will have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service starting later this month.

