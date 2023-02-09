Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Well if Apple won’t give you USB-C on the AirPods Pro, this guy will show you how to do it yourself

Apple
1
Well if Apple won’t give you USB C on the AirPods Pro, this guy will show you how to do it yoursel
In case you don’t remember that one time during 2021 when a dude made his iPhone X support USB-C through brains, willpower and engineering prowess, then this is your opportunity to meet Ken Pilonel.

He’s not only back at it again, but stepping up his game through casting the same type of electronic magic, but this time upon the AirPods Pro. And can you blame him? The AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds around and having USB-C support will make charging them a more hassle-free experience. 

But, big deal, right? He’s already done it on an iPhone.

Well, not quite. You see, due to the nature of the AirPods Pro — and all of their tiny circuitry — a ton of creativity, trial and error was required in order for Ken to see the project through. He had to 3D print his own circuit board and case, so that the mod could come to life. But come to life it did!



You can follow through the process with Ken’s video on modding the AirPods Pro, which has become a sensation since its release. So much so that he has launched his own shop for open-source hardware, where he is selling the components required for people to mod their own tech at home, as not everyone has the means of 3D printing their own parts. 

Naturally, we don’t recommend for anyone that isn’t sure of their abilities to try to do any of this, but the more experienced among you still have the option.

You see, Ken won’t push you into making a purchase. The process and schematics for manufacturing your own board and case are available on GitHub for free, so if you are brave and knowledgeable enough, you can go ahead and mod your own AirPods Pro.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless