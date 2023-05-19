Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung is finally rolling out skin temperature features to the LTE versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Wearables
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are amazing wearables and are among the best smartwatches you can buy in 2023. And it's not hard to explain why getting a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro is a great decision. They feature a stylish, slim design and come with a plethora of health-tracking features, including the ability to analyze your body composition.

The Galaxy Watch 5 lineup even features a skin temperature sensor, which was dormant until recently. But in April, Samsung released a firmware update to the Bluetooth models of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, enabling the new sensor. And now, the same firmware update is rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro LTE models (via SamMobile).

When you install the new firmware update — version R9x5FXXU1AWDA — you will see that the Samsung Health app on your watch will have a new feature called "predict period with skin temp." The new functionality will be located in the Cycle Tracking category.

And yeah, sadly, just like with the Apple Watch Series 8, the temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro is only limited to tracking menstrual cycles. So, at least at the moment, you don't get anything by having an active temperature sensor on your wrist if you are male. Now, we must also note that the changelog mentions that the update improves system stability and reliability, so we guess you are getting something out of it after all.

To install the firmware update on your Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, go to the Settings app on your smartwatch, choose "Software update," and tap "Download and install."

