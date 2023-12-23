Update coming to OnePlus Open improves battery life, camera, touchscreen, and more
Earlier this month we named the OnePlus Open as the best foldable phone for 2023. This should not have come as a surprise as it is an open-and-shut case (see what we did there?). The book-style foldable sports a 7.82-inch internal display, and a 6.31-inch external display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Since the device hit the marketplace with Android 13 pre-installed, word of an upcoming software update heading to the OnePlus Open had owners of the device excited, hoping that Android 14 was coming their way.
Sorry, Charlie, the best-tasting tuna might turn out to be StarKist (since I don't eat tuna, I wouldn't know) but Android 14 is not yet part of the software update heading to the OnePlus Open. However, that doesn't mean that firmware version CPH2551_13.2.0.203(EX01), based on Android 13, doesn't bring some solid improvements to the device. The update weighs in at 190.66MB, is based on Oxygen OS 13.2, and includes the December 2023 Android security patch.
On Telegram, the OnePlus Open: The Chatroom (via AndroidAuthority) included what appears to be an all-inclusive list of changes that the update is bringing to the foldable:
System
- Improves system stability.
- Improves the touch control algorithm for better user experience.
- Reduces power consumption when the device is idle and when certain apps are in use.
Communication
- Improves network stability and compatibility.
Camera
- Fixes a shutter lag issue that might occur when the Nightscape toggle is turned off.
- Fixes an issue where the Retouch, Filters, Resolution, and Flash functions might not respond to your taps.
- Fixes an issue where the main screen might get stuck when you turn on Dual Preview and use the rear camera to take selfies.
The update should bring improved battery life, a smoother experience using the screens, and the camera settings along with the shutter should be more responsive. If you're a OnePlus Open owner, keep an eye out for the update. It might not be as massive as the 508.98MB update sent last month, but it does carry improvements that you are going to want for your phone.
