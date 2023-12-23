Sorry, Charlie, the best-tasting tuna might turn out to be StarKist (since I don't eat tuna, I wouldn't know) butis not yet part of the software update heading to the. However, that doesn't mean that firmware version CPH2551_13.2.0.203(EX01), based on, doesn't bring some solid improvements to the device. The update weighs in at 190.66MB, is based on Oxygen OS 13.2, and includes the December 2023 Android security patch.

System

Fixes a shutter lag issue that might occur when the Nightscape toggle is turned off.

Fixes an issue where the Retouch, Filters, Resolution, and Flash functions might not respond to your taps.

Fixes an issue where the main screen might get stuck when you turn on Dual Preview and use the rear camera to take selfies.