Upcoming Pixel feature automatically adjusts the sensitivity of the screen based on the weather

Has this ever happened to you? You are using your phone outdoors when all of a sudden a rainstorm comes out of nowhere drenching your phone. Thanks to this sudden change in the weather, the wet screen prevents your finger from activating buttons by tapping on them and also makes it impossible to navigate elements on the display. If you're a Pixel owner, you'll be happy to hear that a code hidden in an Android 14 beta reveals a new feature called "adaptive touch" which will automatically make changes to the screen based on the environment and the use of screen protectors.





The Pixel 8 series already prompts users with a screen protector on their phone's display to turn on the screen protector mode. Other Android phones have similar features that allow the user to improve the touch sensitivity of the display if it is covered with a screen protector by enabling a certain mode. But the rumored "adaptive touch" for Pixel will increase the screen's sensitivitywhen a screen protector is being used, and during certain changes to the environment where the phone is running.





In a piece that he wrote for Android Police , Android expert Mishaal Rahman wrote thatQPR3 Beta 1 contained a string of code that says, "Touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities, and screen protector." In the same beta release, "Touch sensitivity" received its own submenu in preparation for the new feature which will probably have an "adaptive touch" toggle that will be found under "Touch sensitivity."





Right now, the only toggle under Touch sensitivity in the submenu is the Screen protector mode which, when toggled on, "will increase touch sensitivity and improve touch when using a screen protector." To get there, go to Settings > Display > Touch sensitivity .











When the new feature arrives, besides allowing a Pixel user to use his finger on a wet screen and still employ it as a touch input, the feature might also work to allow a finger to tap buttons and more during extremely cold weather. It should also allow the user to navigate the touchscreen using his finger while swimming although we wouldn't recommend that a Pixel user go for a swim with his phone even with its IP68 dust and water resistance rating.



