Samsung Android Software updates

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 02, 2021, 4:19 PM
Android 11, One UI 3.0 update is more widely disseminated in the states to Galaxy S20 series
According to Android Police word keeps coming in from U.S. owners of the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones about the Android 11 update that they just received. The update includes One UI 3.0 making it the latest version of Samsung's user interface designed to make elements on a large-screened phone reachable to all. With One UI, users no longer have to perform calisthenics with their finger to reach a button on the top corner of a device. This is because Sammy moved the buttons toward the bottom of the display.

Android 11 comes with the Bubble notification system allowing users to multitask while engaged in a chat. There are also media controls found underneath Quick Settings and notifications containing conversations are moved to the top of the display. You'll find new looks for the Settings and Battery menus, additional Emoji and much more. To learn more about Samsung One UI 3.0 check out our review.

Reports about the update becoming available for unlocked units in the states first were seen on December 21st. At that time, some Samsung owners were staring at the calendar doing double takes with some noting that this was the earliest that they have ever received an Android update on their Samsung handset in the U.S. (beating out last year's Android 10 update by a couple of days). The update (with Android 11 and the One UI 3.0 interface) hit the unlocked U.S. Galaxy S20 series not too long after it started to surface on carrier-locked models from Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.


If you own an unlocked U.S. version of any Galaxy S20 series model, check for the update by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

