Starlink’s new cheaper internet plan is no match for major US carriers, but it’s not meant to be

Starlink's Residential (blue) vs. Residential Lite (white) coverage map | Image credits: Starlink

– Starlink, March 2025

However, for households that can’t afford to pay $40 per month for the Residential plan, this remains the only cheap alternative. Another benefit is the fact that you won’t have to sign a long-term contract when getting either of Starlink’s Residential plans.One of the reasons Starlink launched a cheaper Residential plan is to offer households that were part of FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program cheaper access to internet.The program was shut down last year due to lack of funding, but before that happened, the government subsidized eligible households up to $75 per month for internet access.Starlink’s Residential and Residential Lite plans aren’t really meant to compete with major ISP providers in the country like Comcast and Spectrum but rather complement them by offering internet access to those households that don’t have access to other options.