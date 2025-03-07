Starlink’s new cheaper internet plan is no match for major US carriers, but it’s not meant to be
Starlink’s Residential Lite service plan has been recently greenlit in 15 states in the United States. The cheaper alternative to Starlink’s Residential plan offers less than half speeds at two thirds of the price.
Also, the service plan will be deprioritized compared to Residential service during peak hours, effectively reducing speeds even more. Before we go into details, here is what you get for $80 per month:
In comparison, the Residential service costs $120 per month and offers 150 – 250 Mbps. This service plan doesn’t get deprioritized during peak hours, and just like the Lite plan it has no data or speed caps.
At the moment, Starlink’s Residential Lite plans is available in 15 US states: Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming.
However, for households that can’t afford to pay $40 per month for the Residential plan, this remains the only cheap alternative. Another benefit is the fact that you won’t have to sign a long-term contract when getting either of Starlink’s Residential plans.
One of the reasons Starlink launched a cheaper Residential plan is to offer households that were part of FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program cheaper access to internet.
Starlink’s Residential and Residential Lite plans aren’t really meant to compete with major ISP providers in the country like Comcast and Spectrum but rather complement them by offering internet access to those households that don’t have access to other options.
- There are no data caps and no speed caps.
- Speeds should range from 50 – 100 Mbps.
- You may upgrade to Residential plan at any time.
Judging by what’s offering, the Residential Lite isn’t a good deal at all unless you’re living in an area where no US carrier provides internet coverage. It’s an even worse deal than actually getting Starlink’s full-fledged Residential plan.
Starlink's Residential (blue) vs. Residential Lite (white) coverage map | Image credits: Starlink
Starlink ‘Residential Lite’ Service is a more affordable service plan for personal or household-use at a fixed, land-based location in select areas. Users will have an unlimited amount of deprioritized data each month with no long-term contracts.
– Starlink, March 2025
The program was shut down last year due to lack of funding, but before that happened, the government subsidized eligible households up to $75 per month for internet access.
