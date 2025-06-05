Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Unihertz promotes the upcoming Titan 2, a sequel to its BlackBerry Passport clone

Unihertz is planning to list the sequel to its BlackBerry Passport Clone the Titan on Kickstarter soon.

The BlackBerry Passport Silver edition is being held in this picture.
Those BlackBerry Passport fans looking for an Android-powered version of the phone, which BlackBerry never shipped, might recall that the next best thing was released in 2019 by niche Android manufacturer Unihertz. Called the Titan, the phone had the same 4.5-inch square display as the Passport right down to its 1440 x 1440 resolution. It even copied the BlackBerry's large-keyed physical QWERTY.

The Passport has become something of a cult hit. Released in September 2014, the boxy screen's ability to show a wider view combined with the hybrid physical-virtual keyboard and the latest BBOS 10.3 operating system, the phone was marketed as a must-have device for businessmen, not for those looking to play the latest mobile games or download the newest social media platform.

About a year after the Passport was released, a video was released showing the OG Passport and the Silver Edition powered by Android. Had BlackBerry released a Passport with Android pre-installed, it might have gone on to be very popular and might have saved BlackBerry from its eventual demise.

Looking a little less like the Passport, the Titan 2 is expected to be listed on Kickstarter later this month. | Image credit-Unihertz - Unihertz promotes the upcoming Titan 2, a sequel to its BlackBerry Passport clone
Looking a little less like the Passport, the Titan 2 is expected to be listed on Kickstarter later this month. | Image credit-Unihertz

The Passport is always in demand nearing a decade after the Silver Edition of the phone was released. That model featured a silver frame, softer rounded bottom corners, a stainless steel ring around the rear camera, improvements to the physical QWERTY, and more. Previously owned units and new Passports still in the original box can be found on eBay and on other sites.

The Unihertz Titan might have been the closest thing to a Passport back in 2019, but six years later it has an outdated version of Android, a slow processor, and specs that need updating (6GB RAM, 128GB storage). Online promotions posted by Unihertz reveal that this month the Titan 2 will be available on crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

Unihertz was hoping to raise $100,000 with the OG Titan and instead collected over $700,000 on Kickstarter. The QWERTY on the Titan 2 doesn't resemble the ones on the
Passport and OG Titan; it looks more like a wider BlackBerry KEYone keyboard although the display seems wide enough to bring back some memories of the Passport and the Titan.

Right now there seems to be radio silence out of Unihertz but that will surely change once the Kickstarter listing goes live. If you're a fan of rugged phones, BlackBerry handsets, and smartphones that sport physical keyboards, you're going to want to checkout the Unihertz Titan 2. Keep checking in with us at PhoneArena and as soon as we know something new, you'll know.
