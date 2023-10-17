Unboxing the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the bigger Tab S9 FE+: What’s it all about?
Now that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+ are officially presented, the next logical question is: What’s in the box?
Samsung has compiled a nice little video to answer this one (and to tease you), highlighting the tablets’ key specs and features (via Android Headlines).
The promotional clip can be found on the Samsung US YouTube channel and, with a length of 90 seconds, gets straight to the point. The faceless reviewer starts with the bigger slate (the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+), showing that there’s an S pen available, as well as a Type-C to Type-C USB cable, an ejection pin, and some obligatory paperwork. There are four color variants – Mint, Silver, Gray, Lavender – and the S pen matches the body color, so no OCDs will be triggered today.
Next, it’s time for the specifications to shine. Both tablets feature a 12 MP selfie camera and an 8 MP rear camera, but the Plus model packs another one in the back. It offers 8 million pixels as well, but the lens is ultrawide.
Both tablets come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be just fine if someone – definitely not you – accidentally dips them in the water. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a 10.9-inch LCD screen while the Plus model gets a 12.4-inch LCD screen, and the good news is that both of them offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung underlines that the tablets emit low blue light and offer excellent visibility even in outdoor situations.
You don’t get to carry around 1.38 pounds for nothing – the battery capacity on the Tab S9 FE+ is 10,090mAh, while the smaller sibling offers “only” 8,000mAh. Samsung claims the battery can be charged from 0% to 100% within 90 minutes.
Depending on your style and needs, there are a few storage options to choose from: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB for the Tab S9 FE; and 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, with the option to expand to 1TB using a microSD card.
Speaking about power, there’s the Exynos 1380 to be found under the hood in both tablets – an upgrade over the Snapdragon 778 (the one that’s found in Galaxy Tab S7 FE) while obviously not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus.
Samsung has compiled a nice little video to answer this one (and to tease you), highlighting the tablets’ key specs and features (via Android Headlines).
The promotional clip can be found on the Samsung US YouTube channel and, with a length of 90 seconds, gets straight to the point. The faceless reviewer starts with the bigger slate (the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+), showing that there’s an S pen available, as well as a Type-C to Type-C USB cable, an ejection pin, and some obligatory paperwork. There are four color variants – Mint, Silver, Gray, Lavender – and the S pen matches the body color, so no OCDs will be triggered today.
Next, it’s time for the specifications to shine. Both tablets feature a 12 MP selfie camera and an 8 MP rear camera, but the Plus model packs another one in the back. It offers 8 million pixels as well, but the lens is ultrawide.
Both tablets come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be just fine if someone – definitely not you – accidentally dips them in the water. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a 10.9-inch LCD screen while the Plus model gets a 12.4-inch LCD screen, and the good news is that both of them offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung underlines that the tablets emit low blue light and offer excellent visibility even in outdoor situations.
As Galaxy Tab users know by now, the S pen magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet – and that’s the case here, too. Both the smaller and the bigger device are designed to be respectably thin at 6.5mm. As far as weight goes, one can expect 1.15 pounds (523 gr) for the base model and 1.38 pounds (627 gr) for the Tab S9 FE+).
You don’t get to carry around 1.38 pounds for nothing – the battery capacity on the Tab S9 FE+ is 10,090mAh, while the smaller sibling offers “only” 8,000mAh. Samsung claims the battery can be charged from 0% to 100% within 90 minutes.
Depending on your style and needs, there are a few storage options to choose from: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB for the Tab S9 FE; and 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, with the option to expand to 1TB using a microSD card.
Speaking about power, there’s the Exynos 1380 to be found under the hood in both tablets – an upgrade over the Snapdragon 778 (the one that’s found in Galaxy Tab S7 FE) while obviously not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus.
Things that are NOT allowed: