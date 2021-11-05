Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
iOS Android Apps

U.K. minister warns that rebranding won't stop tech execs from criminal charges

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
U.K. minister warns that rebranding won't stop tech execs from criminal charges
According to CNBC, U.K. minister Nadine Dorries is warning tech firms and executives that changing the names of their companies won't stop them from facing criminal sanctions. The warning is aimed directly at Facebook which recently changed its corporate name to Meta. Dorries, Britain’s minister for digital, culture, media, and sport, told lawmakers Thursday at a hearing on the Online Safety Bill, "When harm is caused, we are coming after it."

U.K. Bill would place social media executives at risk of facing criminal sanctions


Facebook's name change (which only affects the name of the company, not the social media site itself) comes after former employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in front of the U.K. Parliament last month and said that lawmakers on the continent have only a "slight window of time" to stop the spread of hate speech and contentious content. Haugen also testified in front of U.S. lawmakers in October stating that Facebook puts profits ahead of doing the right thing.

Explaining what to expect from Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "The next platform will be even more immersive — an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build." The executive defined the metaverse as "a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users."

Meta will hire 10,000 engineers in the U.K. to help build the metaverse and Minister Dorries said that those extra workers should be given the task of "abiding by your terms and conditions and removing your harmful algorithms."

The U.K. is looking to fine social media companies that help to spread illegal and harmful content 10% of global annual revenue or £18 million ($24.2 million), whichever is higher. Executives at these social media firms could face criminal action within two years if they fail to stop the dissemination of what would be considered content that is against the law.

But Dorries is looking to move faster against executives who lead a company that spread negative content. "It will not be two years," she said. "I’m looking at three to six months for criminal liability."

Tech giants have said that they are investing both their time and effort into making their platforms safer. Meta says that it has 40,000 employees working on platform safety.

In an article published in the Daily Mail, the minister wrote, "Online hate has poisoned public life. It’s often unbearable. And it has to end. We have the legislation to do it. Our Online Safety Bill is one of the most ambitious pieces of legislation in the internet age. No other country has published a Bill that will go so far to make big tech accountable for the content on their platforms, and for the way they promote it."

U.K. Minister says that the Bill will end anonymous online abuse


She added, "First, this Bill will force tech giants to swiftly identify and remove illegal content. Secondly, platforms will have to prevent children from accessing harmful content like pornography, and enforce age limits. We’ve worked with the Law Commission to advise on how we could expand the definition of illegal content to include the promotion of self-harm – something I feel very strongly about."

The minister says that the Bill will surely end anonymous online abuse. "The question of anonymity has dominated the conversation about online abuse over the past week," Dorries wrote in that piece for the Daily Mail. "Rest assured, this Bill will end anonymous abuse, because it will end abuse, full stop."

Facebook is still known for allowing  Steve Bannon's Cambridge Analytica to obtain personal data from 87 million Facebook subscribers. This information was reportedly used by the Trump campaign to decide where to place ads during the 2016 presidential campaign.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Twitter tipster reveals key dates for the 5G Galaxy S22 lineup and the Pixel Watch
by Alan Friedman,  0
Twitter tipster reveals key dates for the 5G Galaxy S22 lineup and the Pixel Watch
New report says Intel can kiss its dreams of winning back Apple's business goodbye
by Anam Hamid,  0
New report says Intel can kiss its dreams of winning back Apple's business goodbye
Two of Jabra's top AirPods Pro rivals are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Two of Jabra's top AirPods Pro rivals are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
iPhone 13 Face ID is made to break after third-party screen repair
by Doroteya Borisova,  5
iPhone 13 Face ID is made to break after third-party screen repair
Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer
by Martin Filipov,  8
Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal
-$100
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless