UK carrier EE reveals the game nominees for this year's EE Game of the Year Award
UK carrier EE has announced the six games nominated for this year's EE Game of the Year Award, which is the only BAFTA Games award voted for by gaming fans. Just as usual, the six nominees were shortlisted by a jury of game experts and are the games that resonated the most with players, keeping them entertained and connected over the past year.
The nominees for the EE Game of the Year Award 2023 are Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Marvel's Snap, and Stray.
Immortality is an interactive film video game developed and published by Half Mermaid. It's engaging and thought-provoking, and you can easily spend around seven hours straight in gameplay until you beat it. Marvel Snap is a digital collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios, and it's just fun to play. As for Stray, this is a game that all cat lovers and sci-fi fans will fall in love with. You play as a stray cat roaming around a cyberpunk city full of robots.
Also, voting for the award is now open and will close at 6:00 p.m. GMT on Sunday, March 26. So you can directly go to EE's website and cast your vote when you finish reading this article. The winning game will be announced at the BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Elden Ring is an action role-playing game, and it's interesting to play but also incredibly hard to beat, which is probably why many people are addicted to it. God of War Ragnarok is an action-adventure game with a captivating storyline that immerses you in a fictional world full of boss battles and gods from Norse mythology. Horizon Forbidden West is also an action role-playing game in which you play as a young machine hunter called Aloy. In this game, you can fight against giant robot dinosaurs with just a bow and arrow.
