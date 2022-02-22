Twitter working on a 'Leave Conversation' option to stop mentions in a thread you no longer care about

You will be able to just tap Leave Conversation and move on with your life

As you can see from the screenshot the reverse engineer provided, the button to Leave a Conversation will untag your name, stop future mentions on the thread from happening, and you won't be getting any notifications about the conversation anymore.







Twitter is working on an onboarding screen for “Leave this conversation” pic.twitter.com/cZYeOdo1pJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2022



