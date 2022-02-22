Twitter working on a 'Leave Conversation' option to stop mentions in a thread you no longer care about

Twitter working on a 'Leave Conversation' option to stop mentions in a thread you no longer care about0
You will be able to just tap Leave Conversation and move on with your life
We all know that sometimes, a Twitter thread can go on for a long time, and over time, it could get boring and even annoying to keep getting notifications and mentions about it. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has now discovered that Twitter will be working on making your life easier with a new feature called Leave Conversation.
Twitter is working on an onboarding screen for “Leave this conversation” pic.twitter.com/cZYeOdo1pJ— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2022
Basically, what it will do is turn the @ mentions of your username to regular text and prevent future notifications for the thread. So far, this feature is still in its testing period and it could be a while for it to be officially released to end-users. The thing is, some of these features that are tested take a long time (or some don't even make it) for a final release, so keep that in mind.
Other recent Twitter features you might like
The Leave Conversation feature is not the only one the social media giant has been working on to improve the user experience on its app. Recently, we reported on the fact that Twitter has announced a pretty useful feature that allows you to pin Direct Messages.
With this new feature, you will be able to pin select conversations at the top of your Direct messages, so you don't have to spend some time scrolling looking for Twitter DMs with your friends or relatives. The cool thing is that the feature will allow you to pin up to six conversations to the top of your Direct Message inbox.
This useful feature should roll out in waves to Android and iOS users, as well as for users on the web.
Another recent feature that Twitter is testing, dubbed Safety Mode, has been in the works for some months and is now expanding to more users for feedback and insights (currently, only users in English-speaking countries will be able to test it for the time being).
Currently, the Safety Mode feature has rolled out to around 50% of users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. On top of that, there will also be proactive Safety Mode prompts for the beta testers. With this feature, Twitter will proactively identify possible harmful posts and replies and prompt you to enable Safety Mode.
Twitter is not set only on security features though, and some of the features it is working on are just additional options to enhance your experience on the social media platform. One such feature is the possibility to change the playback speeds of a video on Twitter, which is also currently being tested out.