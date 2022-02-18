 Twitter’s latest update is all about Direct Messages - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Twitter’s latest update is all about Direct Messages

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Twitter is making all sorts of changes to its app almost on a weekly basis. Some of them are less important, while others are really useful even though they don’t get under the spotlight too often. After delivering the so-called “Good Bots” labels for all bot developers earlier this week, Twitter announced a much more important feature is making its way to users: the ability to pin Direct Messages.

It’s a nifty feature that will allow Twitter users to put their conversations via Direct Messages up and center. Not only that, but Twitter lets users pin up to six conversations to stay on top of the Direct Message inbox.

To pin a DM conversation simply swipe to the side and tap the pin to move the conversation to a new section called “Pinned conversations” that’s visible at the top of the DM inbox.

According to Twitter, the new feature will be rolled out in waves to Android and iOS users, as well as on the web. If you don’t see it right away, be patient since it’s probably going to take a few days for everyone to have access to the ability to pin their DM conversations.

